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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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I Am Maximus
Home
News
Racehorses
I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum
Grand National festival
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
Lee Mottershead
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
Reports
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus provides Capital Stud's Authorized with a modern era record in the Grand National
News
'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
Grand National festival
'I Am Maximus is going to be well backed but you've got to take him on' - bookies against 2024 Grand National winner but fear Skelton mare
Grand National festival
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus rated 1lb higher than Nick Rockett as weights for 2026 Grand National are unveiled
Grand National festival
Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Haiti Couleurs feature in Grand National entries with numbers down on last year
Grand National festival
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus leaps to head of Grand National after sensational Willie Mullins Aintree four-timer
Grand National festival
Can I Am Maximus make it back-to-back wins? Assessing Willie Mullins' Grand National squad
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus facing 'tough' task in repeat Grand National bid as weights are unveiled
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus, Gerri Colombe and L'Homme Presse feature in star-studded Grand National entries as size of Irish challenge decreases
Grand National festival
Home
News
Racehorses
I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum
Grand National festival
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
Lee Mottershead
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
Reports
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
Grand National festival
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
Reports
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus provides Capital Stud's Authorized with a modern era record in the Grand National
News
'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
Grand National festival
'I Am Maximus is going to be well backed but you've got to take him on' - bookies against 2024 Grand National winner but fear Skelton mare
Grand National festival
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus rated 1lb higher than Nick Rockett as weights for 2026 Grand National are unveiled
Grand National festival
Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Haiti Couleurs feature in Grand National entries with numbers down on last year
Grand National festival
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus leaps to head of Grand National after sensational Willie Mullins Aintree four-timer
Grand National festival
Can I Am Maximus make it back-to-back wins? Assessing Willie Mullins' Grand National squad
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus facing 'tough' task in repeat Grand National bid as weights are unveiled
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus, Gerri Colombe and L'Homme Presse feature in star-studded Grand National entries as size of Irish challenge decreases
Grand National festival