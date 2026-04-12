Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

I Am Maximus

I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum

I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum

icon
Grand National festival
padlock
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
icon
Reports
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
I Am Maximus provides Capital Stud's Authorized with a modern era record in the Grand National
I Am Maximus provides Capital Stud's Authorized with a modern era record in the Grand National
icon
News
'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
icon
Grand National festival
'I Am Maximus is going to be well backed but you've got to take him on' - bookies against 2024 Grand National winner but fear Skelton mare
'I Am Maximus is going to be well backed but you've got to take him on' - bookies against 2024 Grand National winner but fear Skelton mare
icon
Grand National festival
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
I Am Maximus rated 1lb higher than Nick Rockett as weights for 2026 Grand National are unveiled
I Am Maximus rated 1lb higher than Nick Rockett as weights for 2026 Grand National are unveiled
icon
Grand National festival
Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Haiti Couleurs feature in Grand National entries with numbers down on last year
Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Haiti Couleurs feature in Grand National entries with numbers down on last year
icon
Grand National festival
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
icon
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus leaps to head of Grand National after sensational Willie Mullins Aintree four-timer
I Am Maximus leaps to head of Grand National after sensational Willie Mullins Aintree four-timer
icon
Grand National festival
Can I Am Maximus make it back-to-back wins? Assessing Willie Mullins' Grand National squad
Can I Am Maximus make it back-to-back wins? Assessing Willie Mullins' Grand National squad
icon
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus facing 'tough' task in repeat Grand National bid as weights are unveiled
I Am Maximus facing 'tough' task in repeat Grand National bid as weights are unveiled
icon
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus, Gerri Colombe and L'Homme Presse feature in star-studded Grand National entries as size of Irish challenge decreases
I Am Maximus, Gerri Colombe and L'Homme Presse feature in star-studded Grand National entries as size of Irish challenge decreases
icon
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum

I Am Maximus 'perhaps the best National winner of them all' says BHA handicapper - and there's 'every chance' he can emulate Red Rum

icon
Grand National festival
padlock
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
The Grand National has changed but it remains a riveting spectacle - and I Am Maximus is a warrior worth celebrating
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
icon
Reports
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
Grand National: 'Superstar' I Am Maximus becomes first since Red Rum to regain Aintree title and lands huge gamble
icon
Reports
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
I Am Maximus provides Capital Stud's Authorized with a modern era record in the Grand National
I Am Maximus provides Capital Stud's Authorized with a modern era record in the Grand National
icon
News
'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
'It's been a gladiatorial bloodbath' - bookmakers hit for tens of millions after I Am Maximus's Grand National win
icon
Grand National festival
'I Am Maximus is going to be well backed but you've got to take him on' - bookies against 2024 Grand National winner but fear Skelton mare
'I Am Maximus is going to be well backed but you've got to take him on' - bookies against 2024 Grand National winner but fear Skelton mare
icon
Grand National festival
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
I Am Maximus rated 1lb higher than Nick Rockett as weights for 2026 Grand National are unveiled
I Am Maximus rated 1lb higher than Nick Rockett as weights for 2026 Grand National are unveiled
icon
Grand National festival
Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Haiti Couleurs feature in Grand National entries with numbers down on last year
Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Haiti Couleurs feature in Grand National entries with numbers down on last year
icon
Grand National festival
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
icon
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus leaps to head of Grand National after sensational Willie Mullins Aintree four-timer
I Am Maximus leaps to head of Grand National after sensational Willie Mullins Aintree four-timer
icon
Grand National festival
Can I Am Maximus make it back-to-back wins? Assessing Willie Mullins' Grand National squad
Can I Am Maximus make it back-to-back wins? Assessing Willie Mullins' Grand National squad
icon
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus facing 'tough' task in repeat Grand National bid as weights are unveiled
I Am Maximus facing 'tough' task in repeat Grand National bid as weights are unveiled
icon
Grand National festival
I Am Maximus, Gerri Colombe and L'Homme Presse feature in star-studded Grand National entries as size of Irish challenge decreases
I Am Maximus, Gerri Colombe and L'Homme Presse feature in star-studded Grand National entries as size of Irish challenge decreases
icon
Grand National festival