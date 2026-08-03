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Frankel

Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel

Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel

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The Front Runner
'The equal of any horse in the last 15 years' - Bow Echo v Frankel, how do they compare?
'The equal of any horse in the last 15 years' - Bow Echo v Frankel, how do they compare?
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Glorious Goodwood
Godolphin's 2.2 million guineas Frankel colt set for Doncaster debut on Thursday
Godolphin's 2.2 million guineas Frankel colt set for Doncaster debut on Thursday
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Pedigree pointers
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
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News
Curragh: Aidan O'Brien delighted as 'powerful' Frankel colt becomes early Derby favourite after easy win
Curragh: Aidan O'Brien delighted as 'powerful' Frankel colt becomes early Derby favourite after easy win
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Reports
The next Frankel? It's 'special colt' Bow Echo's big day and one Royal Ascot legend says he's 'the banker of the week'
The next Frankel? It's 'special colt' Bow Echo's big day and one Royal Ascot legend says he's 'the banker of the week'
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Raceday Intel
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A Dubawi filly out of Frankel's sister and the only foal produced by a Group 1 star - Classic clues for this year's Oaks
A Dubawi filly out of Frankel's sister and the only foal produced by a Group 1 star - Classic clues for this year's Oaks
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News
Blue-blooded Frankel filly to make debut for Godolphin at Haydock on Friday
Blue-blooded Frankel filly to make debut for Godolphin at Haydock on Friday
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Pedigree pointers
The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
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The Big Read
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
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Martin Dixon
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Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
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40 Years of Expertise
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Latest member of Frankel's family set for Newmarket debut on Saturday
Latest member of Frankel's family set for Newmarket debut on Saturday
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Pedigree pointers
Running in the family: Frankel's niece Legacy Link picks up Group victory at York
Running in the family: Frankel's niece Legacy Link picks up Group victory at York
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News
Already a champion despite impossible expectations: how is Frankel faring ten years on from his first winner?
Already a champion despite impossible expectations: how is Frankel faring ten years on from his first winner?
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Frankel
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'We’re ready to rock and roll, he worked so well' - Juddmonte squad set to throw Dante dice with unbeaten son of Frankel
'We’re ready to rock and roll, he worked so well' - Juddmonte squad set to throw Dante dice with unbeaten son of Frankel
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York Dante festival
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Coolmore's Frankel relation to True Love plays starring role at Inglis
Coolmore's Frankel relation to True Love plays starring role at Inglis
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Sales reports
'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
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Guineas festival
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Ranked: the top five progeny of Frankel in training in 2026 by Racing Post Ratings
Ranked: the top five progeny of Frankel in training in 2026 by Racing Post Ratings
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Frankel
Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel

Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel

icon
The Front Runner
'The equal of any horse in the last 15 years' - Bow Echo v Frankel, how do they compare?
'The equal of any horse in the last 15 years' - Bow Echo v Frankel, how do they compare?
icon
Glorious Goodwood
Godolphin's 2.2 million guineas Frankel colt set for Doncaster debut on Thursday
icon
Pedigree pointers
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
icon
News
Godolphin's 2.2 million guineas Frankel colt set for Doncaster debut on Thursday
icon
Pedigree pointers
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
icon
News
Curragh: Aidan O'Brien delighted as 'powerful' Frankel colt becomes early Derby favourite after easy win
Curragh: Aidan O'Brien delighted as 'powerful' Frankel colt becomes early Derby favourite after easy win
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Reports
The next Frankel? It's 'special colt' Bow Echo's big day and one Royal Ascot legend says he's 'the banker of the week'
The next Frankel? It's 'special colt' Bow Echo's big day and one Royal Ascot legend says he's 'the banker of the week'
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Raceday Intel
padlock
A Dubawi filly out of Frankel's sister and the only foal produced by a Group 1 star - Classic clues for this year's Oaks
A Dubawi filly out of Frankel's sister and the only foal produced by a Group 1 star - Classic clues for this year's Oaks
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News
Blue-blooded Frankel filly to make debut for Godolphin at Haydock on Friday
Blue-blooded Frankel filly to make debut for Godolphin at Haydock on Friday
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Pedigree pointers
The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
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The Big Read
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
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Martin Dixon
padlock
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
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40 Years of Expertise
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Latest member of Frankel's family set for Newmarket debut on Saturday
Latest member of Frankel's family set for Newmarket debut on Saturday
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Pedigree pointers
Running in the family: Frankel's niece Legacy Link picks up Group victory at York
Running in the family: Frankel's niece Legacy Link picks up Group victory at York
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News
Already a champion despite impossible expectations: how is Frankel faring ten years on from his first winner?
Already a champion despite impossible expectations: how is Frankel faring ten years on from his first winner?
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Frankel
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'We’re ready to rock and roll, he worked so well' - Juddmonte squad set to throw Dante dice with unbeaten son of Frankel
'We’re ready to rock and roll, he worked so well' - Juddmonte squad set to throw Dante dice with unbeaten son of Frankel
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York Dante festival
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Coolmore's Frankel relation to True Love plays starring role at Inglis
Coolmore's Frankel relation to True Love plays starring role at Inglis
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Sales reports
'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
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Guineas festival
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Ranked: the top five progeny of Frankel in training in 2026 by Racing Post Ratings
Ranked: the top five progeny of Frankel in training in 2026 by Racing Post Ratings
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Frankel