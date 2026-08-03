Free Bets
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Log in
Free Bets
next race off
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Statistics
RP Recommends
Casino
Shop
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Log in
My Bookmakers
Free Bets
Subscribe
Home
Racecards
Results
News
Racing Tips
Royal Ascot
Bloodstock
Sport Tips
Greyhounds
Shop
Statistics
Pools
Casino
Ten To Follow
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
Raceday Live
Cheltenham Festival
Grand National
Guide to Racing
More
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Raceday Intel
Reports
Features
Opinion
Britain
Ireland
Betting Insight
International
Video
Betting offers
Racing Post at 40
Stable Tours
Frankel
Home
News
Racehorses
Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel
The Front Runner
'The equal of any horse in the last 15 years' - Bow Echo v Frankel, how do they compare?
Glorious Goodwood
Godolphin's 2.2 million guineas Frankel colt set for Doncaster debut on Thursday
Pedigree pointers
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
News
Curragh: Aidan O'Brien delighted as 'powerful' Frankel colt becomes early Derby favourite after easy win
Reports
The next Frankel? It's 'special colt' Bow Echo's big day and one Royal Ascot legend says he's 'the banker of the week'
Raceday Intel
A Dubawi filly out of Frankel's sister and the only foal produced by a Group 1 star - Classic clues for this year's Oaks
News
Blue-blooded Frankel filly to make debut for Godolphin at Haydock on Friday
Pedigree pointers
The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
The Big Read
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
Martin Dixon
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
40 Years of Expertise
Latest member of Frankel's family set for Newmarket debut on Saturday
Pedigree pointers
Running in the family: Frankel's niece Legacy Link picks up Group victory at York
News
Already a champion despite impossible expectations: how is Frankel faring ten years on from his first winner?
Frankel
'We’re ready to rock and roll, he worked so well' - Juddmonte squad set to throw Dante dice with unbeaten son of Frankel
York Dante festival
Coolmore's Frankel relation to True Love plays starring role at Inglis
Sales reports
'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
Guineas festival
Ranked: the top five progeny of Frankel in training in 2026 by Racing Post Ratings
Frankel
Home
News
Racehorses
Why Bow Echo is more fun than Frankel
The Front Runner
'The equal of any horse in the last 15 years' - Bow Echo v Frankel, how do they compare?
Glorious Goodwood
Godolphin's 2.2 million guineas Frankel colt set for Doncaster debut on Thursday
Pedigree pointers
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
News
Godolphin's 2.2 million guineas Frankel colt set for Doncaster debut on Thursday
Pedigree pointers
Frankel influences another Irish Derby success as Benvenuto Cellini strikes gold
News
Curragh: Aidan O'Brien delighted as 'powerful' Frankel colt becomes early Derby favourite after easy win
Reports
The next Frankel? It's 'special colt' Bow Echo's big day and one Royal Ascot legend says he's 'the banker of the week'
Raceday Intel
A Dubawi filly out of Frankel's sister and the only foal produced by a Group 1 star - Classic clues for this year's Oaks
News
Blue-blooded Frankel filly to make debut for Godolphin at Haydock on Friday
Pedigree pointers
The amazing story of Frankel's one failure - and how he bounced back to prove the experts wrong
The Big Read
This son of Frankel can be my hero in the Derby - but I'm also loving the 6-1 about a Ballydoyle star in the Eclipse
Martin Dixon
Spotting stars on the Newmarket gallops: what you’re looking out for when trying to find the next Frankel
40 Years of Expertise
Latest member of Frankel's family set for Newmarket debut on Saturday
Pedigree pointers
Running in the family: Frankel's niece Legacy Link picks up Group victory at York
News
Already a champion despite impossible expectations: how is Frankel faring ten years on from his first winner?
Frankel
'We’re ready to rock and roll, he worked so well' - Juddmonte squad set to throw Dante dice with unbeaten son of Frankel
York Dante festival
Coolmore's Frankel relation to True Love plays starring role at Inglis
Sales reports
'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
Guineas festival
Ranked: the top five progeny of Frankel in training in 2026 by Racing Post Ratings
Frankel