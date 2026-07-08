An Ebor bid is off the table - so what are the races Nicky Henderson could target with Constitution Hill next?

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After an eventful Tuesday that saw Constitution Hill first feature among the entries for the Sky Bet Ebor before later being withdrawn, attention has quickly turned to where the star could run next.

The primary reason Constitution Hill was taken out of the Ebor picture was that he needed one more Flat run before a week on Saturday to qualify for York's £500,000 handicap, a scenario trainer Nicky Henderson said was not feasible.

Henderson said: "I haven't got a race in mind for him at the moment. I talked to Michael [Buckley] this morning and we're going to have a sit down. He'd be ready for the Ebor, but he's not qualified. We'll have to do something else, if only there was a good Listed race for him somewhere. There's no plans, but we're going to make one."

The 2023 Champion Hurdle winner switched to the Flat earlier this year and won his first two starts in one of the most fascinating changes of discipline the sport has seen.

Constitution Hill is now likely to target a Listed or Group 3 contest for older horses between 1m3f and 1m6f. Those options are relatively limited, while suitable ground will also be a key factor for the former jumps star.

Forgotten Voice: won the Glorious Stakes for Nicky Henderson in 2013 Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Back in 2013, Henderson won the Group 3 Glorious Stakes with Forgotten Voice , an eight-year-old who had landed the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle earlier that year. The 1m4f contest at Glorious Goodwood, run on the final day of the festival, could provide a similar opportunity for Constitution Hill.

Constitution Hill was also originally entered in the John Porter Stakes at Newbury in April before being withdrawn, but a visit to the track could still be on the cards in next month's Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes over 1m5f.

If connections prefer to target Listed company, Chester offers two possible targets: the 1m6f Chester Stakes next month or the Stand Cup over 1m4f in September, with the latter perhaps more likely to be run on easier ground.

Another Listed option is the August Stakes over 1m3f at Windsor, a track Henderson has a strong affinity with after enjoying success there early in his training career. He also played a key role in the return of jump racing to the course on its reconfigured figure-of-eight layout.

Constitution Hill powers clear of his rivals under Oisin Murphy on his Flat debut at Southwell Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Constitution Hill's two Flat victories have both come on the all-weather, producing a memorable nine-and-a-half-length success at Southwell before following up at Kempton, Henderson's most successful track in Britain.

The Group 3 September Stakes over 1m4f at Kempton is another possibility later in the campaign, although of those options only the Glorious Stakes would guarantee he avoids taking on three-year-olds.

Possible races for Constitution Hill

August 1, Goodwood: 1m4f Highclere Castle Gin Glorious Stakes (Group 3) (4yo+)

August 15, Newbury: 1m5f Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3) (3yo+)

August 22, Chester: 1m6f Virgin Bet Chester Stakes (Listed Race) (3yo+)

August 29, Windsor: 1m3f Weatherbys Digital Solutions August Stakes (Listed Race) (3yo+)

September 5, Kempton: 1m4f William Hill September Stakes (Group 3) (3yo+)

September 12, Chester: 1m4f Virgin Bet Stand Cup Stakes (Listed Race) (3yo+)

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