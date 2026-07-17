'A great opportunity for racing fans to catch him live' - excitement builds at prospect of Constitution Hill returning on August bank holiday at Windsor

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Windsor is delighted by the prospect of welcoming Constitution Hill for the Nicky Henderson -trained superstar's next appearance in his Flat career.

After three falls in his last four starts over jumps, the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner has been perfect since switching disciplines. He dazzled on his debut at Southwell and comfortably won again a month later at Kempton.

Henderson is now looking to test Michael Buckley's nine-year-old in more challenging waters after revealing that the Listed August Stakes on August 29 is on the agenda, with a potential tilt at the Melbourne Cup also under consideration.

Speaking to the Racing Post on Tuesday , Henderson said: "Michael and I both think the Windsor race is a good starting point. It will be a prep race for what comes next, and I think he should be up to winning a Listed race, but we also know that by having a third run he would become eligible for the big handicaps."

Windsor is run by Arena Racing Company (Arc), which also owns Southwell, where Constitution Hill's Flat debut was one of the best-attended racedays in the track's history. The prospect of his return to action at a summer evening fixture has generated similar excitement.

Sam Cone, head of communications at Arc, said: "There is real love for Constitution Hill among the racing public, so we're delighted to hear that he may now be targeted at the Weatherbys Digital Solutions August Stakes at Windsor.

"We had the benefit of seeing the effect that he can have at Southwell in February, which was an incredible evening for everyone who was there. Hopefully, a Saturday evening at Windsor on a bank holiday weekend will prove a great opportunity for racing fans to catch him live in Listed company for the first time."

Henderson has a strong affinity with Windsor after enjoying success there early in his training career. He also played a key role in the return of jump racing to the course on its reconfigured figure-of-eight layout.

Constitution Hill would be just his seventh Flat runner at Windsor, with one of his previous six having won.

Cone said: "Nicky has long been a keen supporter of the racecourse, particularly with the return of jump racing and the Winter Million fixture, so it would be great to welcome him, his team from Seven Barrows and Michael Buckley to a summer evening Flat fixture."

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