'I reckon I've won about £10,500 and the only downside was I couldn't lead him up' - Bow Echo's rise to stardom in quotes

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Flat star Bow Echo has had his exceptional career ended prematurely after his trainer George Boughey revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the unbeaten colt had been retired after suffering a setback in training.

After a winning debut at Newbury last August, he quickly climbed the ranks and this season he became the first horse since Frankel to win the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes.

It was a taking performance. His work had been good at home and I've always liked him. I couldn't believe how well I was going at the two-furlong pole.

Billy Loughnane was impressed with Bow Echo's debut win at Newbury last August

Bow Echo: makes a winning debut at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bow Echo is a lovely horse who has shown plenty of ability at home, but he's possibly still quite raw. He's very much a horse for next year. He has plenty of pace, he's a Guineas horse and that's what we'll be training him for.

George Boughey signalled his intention to target the 2,000 Guineas as soon as Bow Echo had won the Listed Ascendant Stakes on his second start at Haydock

'He's a Guineas horse and that's what we'll be training him for' - Bow Echo beats the highly touted Publish in Ascendant

He's still a very raw animal but certainly a very good one. He's certainly much the best colt I have trained. We have had some nice fillies but he's head and shoulders above the rest of them.

George Boughey described Bow Echo as the best colt he has trained after he took his record to 3-3 in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket on his final start at two.

Bow Echo (centre): gained a third straight win in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket Credit: Getty Images

I think he's the perfect-sized horse. To win a Guineas you need athleticism, you need balance and you need speed, and I wouldn't change how he is.

George Boughey was confident about Bow Echo's chances going into the 2,000 Guineas in May

The dogs have been barking about Bow Echo on the Newmarket gallops - and George Boughey is also bullish

I think he has every right to be held in high regard and within his generation he looks a very good horse. He’s fast but he also stays. I don’t think he’s a Derby horse and I’d like to make him champion miler.

George Boughey was eyeing a dominant mile division campaign after Bow Echo's 2,000 Guineas success

'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad

I reckon I've won about £10,500 and the only downside was that I couldn't lead him up today as I'm a bit lame at the moment, but I did lead him into the winner's enclosure.

Bow Echo's groom Jordan McMurray had a particularly profitable afternoon when Bow Echo won the 2,000 Guineas

Bow Echo's groom pockets over £10,000 thanks to awesome Classic win: 'I'll be celebrating everywhere tonight'

Bow Echo: backed up his 2,000 Guineas win in the St James's Palace Credit: Edward Whitaker

I wouldn't put it down as one of my finest rides and Bow Echo got me out of trouble today. It was messy. I didn't want to go to the fence as I didn't want to make it hard and I wanted a smooth run, but I got a horrible passage around the Godolphin horse [Talk Of New York]. He showed his class.

Billy Loughnane recounts a tactical St James's Palace Stakes and Bow Echo's fifth straight win

Bow Echo edges St James's Palace Stakes thriller to maintain unbeaten record for relieved Billy Loughnane



He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike. He stays the mile well but he's also got an exceptional turn of foot. Billy has had amazing belief in this horse for a long time and so have I.

George Boughey was blown away by Bow Echo's finishing burst to land the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last time

'He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike' - George Boughey hails Bow Echo as he emulates Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick

It's a great privilege to ride him. He's not overly flashy in his daily work, he's pretty relaxed and chilled and wouldn't give you a massive feel down the canter. You have to ask him to do things, which I think is a sign of a great horse – he looks after himself very well.

Jack Callan partners Bow Echo at home every day, and on the afternoon of his Sussex win, the apprentice rode out his claim at Redcar

Top young jockey who rides Bow Echo every morning watched Sussex heroics on his phone - having just landed a big milestone of his own

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