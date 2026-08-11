He burned bright like a comet - reliving the short but spectacular career of the unbeaten Bow Echo race-by-race

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Bow Echo's six-race career was short but spectacular. From a stylish debut success at Newbury to a thrilling final victory in the Sussex Stakes, the son of Night Of Thunder progressed through the ranks before establishing himself as one of the best milers of his generation.

Off the mark in style at Newbury

Racing Post Rating: 86

Bow Echo made the perfect start to his career as he won a mile maiden at Newbury in commanding fashion.

Sent off the 2-1 joint-favourite with the Hugo Palmer-trained Home Hero, Bow Echo was shaken up by Billy Loughnane two furlongs out and that was all it took to put the race to bed, as he breezed to a four-and-a-half-length triumph.

Bow Echo winning on debut Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Builds on his debut with Listed victory at Haydock

RPR: 100

Bow Echo was pitched into Listed company in the Ascendant Stakes on his second start and was sent off the 5-6 favourite, with Juddmonte's Publish next in the market.

This was harder work for Bow Echo than his debut and he faced a stern challenge from Publish, who headed him with half a furlong to run. Bow Echo rallied under pressure to soon regain the advantage and win by a length to maintain his unbeaten record. Publish has not been seen since that run.

Bow Echo after winning his second start at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Shoots towards the head of the 2,000 Guineas market with slick Group 2 win

RPR: 111

Bow Echo's Group race debut came in the Royal Lodge Stakes, where he made it three wins from three with another length success, this time on his first visit to the Rowley Mile.

Loughnane rode him to the lead with two furlongs to run and Bow Echo showcased the speed that would serve him so well as a three-year-old to beat Humidity, with Action back in third.

Billy Loughnane riding Bow Echo (yellow) win the Royal Lodge Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Romps clear of Gstaad to record scintillating Guineas success

RPR: 127

Bow Echo's dazzling Classic win saw him become the first horse since Frankel to follow victory in the Royal Lodge with success in the 2,000 Guineas.

He travelled sweetly throughout under Loughnane and stamped his authority with a stellar turn of foot, moving to the lead two furlongs out before steaming clear to beat Gstaad by two and three-quarter lengths in the first instalment of their rivalry.

That pair finished a further eight lengths clear of Distant Storm in third, underlining their status as the leading three-year-olds over a mile.

Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane) beats Gstaad (Ryan Moore) Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Billy Loughnane celebrates after winning the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bow Echo in front of the crowds Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Overcomes adversity to win thrilling St James's Palace

RPR: 123

The biggest test of Bow Echo's career so far came at Royal Ascot, where he had to overcome an eventful start to maintain his unbeaten record.

He was hampered early on when sandwiched between Talk Of New York and Gstaad, which appeared to light up the colt. Loughnane had to settle him wide before gradually making ground as they turned for home.

Puerto Rico opened a gap for stablemate Gstaad, who had enjoyed an ideal run down the inside. Bow Echo came over the top and found the lead with a furlong to run. Gstaad rallied strongly on the inside, but Bow Echo just did enough to hold him off by a short head in a thrilling finish.

Bow Echo beats Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bow Echo and Gstaad go head-to-head Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Billy Loughnane celebrates Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Explosive turn foot downs Gstaad for a third time

RPR: 125

In what would prove to be his final run, Bow Echo met Gstaad again in the Sussex Stakes, with George Boughey getting the better of Aidan O'Brien once more.

The marvellous Sussex Stakes success brought out the best in Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane, who delivered a superb ride. After finding himself in all sorts of traffic, Loughnane bided his time before producing his mount with a perfectly timed run.

Bow Echo quickened to the front and got past Gstaad in the closing stages to win by half a length, completing the final instalment of a memorable rivalry.

Bow Echo wins the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Bow Echo beats Gstaad by half a length Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Bow Echo parades after the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

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