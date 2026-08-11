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He burned bright like a comet - reliving the short but spectacular career of the unbeaten Bow Echo race-by-race
Bow Echo's six-race career was short but spectacular. From a stylish debut success at Newbury to a thrilling final victory in the Sussex Stakes, the son of Night Of Thunder progressed through the ranks before establishing himself as one of the best milers of his generation.
Off the mark in style at Newbury
Racing Post Rating: 86
Bow Echo made the perfect start to his career as he won a mile maiden at Newbury in commanding fashion.
Sent off the 2-1 joint-favourite with the Hugo Palmer-trained Home Hero, Bow Echo was shaken up by Billy Loughnane two furlongs out and that was all it took to put the race to bed, as he breezed to a four-and-a-half-length triumph.
Builds on his debut with Listed victory at Haydock
Bow Echo was pitched into Listed company in the Ascendant Stakes on his second start and was sent off the 5-6 favourite, with Juddmonte's Publish next in the market.
This was harder work for Bow Echo than his debut and he faced a stern challenge from Publish, who headed him with half a furlong to run. Bow Echo rallied under pressure to soon regain the advantage and win by a length to maintain his unbeaten record. Publish has not been seen since that run.
- 'He's a Guineas horse and that's what we'll be training him for' - Bow Echo beats the highly touted Publish in Ascendant
Shoots towards the head of the 2,000 Guineas market with slick Group 2 win
RPR: 111
Bow Echo's Group race debut came in the Royal Lodge Stakes, where he made it three wins from three with another length success, this time on his first visit to the Rowley Mile.
Loughnane rode him to the lead with two furlongs to run and Bow Echo showcased the speed that would serve him so well as a three-year-old to beat Humidity, with Action back in third.
- 'He's head and shoulders above any colt we've trained' - Bow Echo cut to 10-1 for next season's 2,000 Guineas
Romps clear of Gstaad to record scintillating Guineas success
RPR: 127
Bow Echo's dazzling Classic win saw him become the first horse since Frankel to follow victory in the Royal Lodge with success in the 2,000 Guineas.
He travelled sweetly throughout under Loughnane and stamped his authority with a stellar turn of foot, moving to the lead two furlongs out before steaming clear to beat Gstaad by two and three-quarter lengths in the first instalment of their rivalry.
That pair finished a further eight lengths clear of Distant Storm in third, underlining their status as the leading three-year-olds over a mile.
- 'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad
Overcomes adversity to win thrilling St James's Palace
RPR: 123
The biggest test of Bow Echo's career so far came at Royal Ascot, where he had to overcome an eventful start to maintain his unbeaten record.
He was hampered early on when sandwiched between Talk Of New York and Gstaad, which appeared to light up the colt. Loughnane had to settle him wide before gradually making ground as they turned for home.
Puerto Rico opened a gap for stablemate Gstaad, who had enjoyed an ideal run down the inside. Bow Echo came over the top and found the lead with a furlong to run. Gstaad rallied strongly on the inside, but Bow Echo just did enough to hold him off by a short head in a thrilling finish.
- Bow Echo edges St James's Palace Stakes thriller to maintain unbeaten record for relieved Billy Loughnane
Explosive turn foot downs Gstaad for a third time
RPR: 125
In what would prove to be his final run, Bow Echo met Gstaad again in the Sussex Stakes, with George Boughey getting the better of Aidan O'Brien once more.
The marvellous Sussex Stakes success brought out the best in Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane, who delivered a superb ride. After finding himself in all sorts of traffic, Loughnane bided his time before producing his mount with a perfectly timed run.
Bow Echo quickened to the front and got past Gstaad in the closing stages to win by half a length, completing the final instalment of a memorable rivalry.
- 'He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike' - George Boughey hails Bow Echo as he emulates Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick
Read these next:
'His extraordinary ability set him apart' - unbeaten star Bow Echo in shock retirement
'I reckon I've won about £10,500 and the only downside was I couldn't lead him up' - Bow Echo's rise to stardom in quotes
Why Bow Echo is the next stallion everyone will want to get their hands on
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- 'I reckon I've won about £10,500 and the only downside was I couldn't lead him up' - Bow Echo's rise to stardom in quotes
- 'His extraordinary ability set him apart' - unbeaten star Bow Echo in shock retirement
- Fresh foes lie in wait for Bow Echo at Deauville - while the 'race of the season' takes shape at York
- Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
- 'He'll go there a fresh horse' - More Thunder heading for Jacques le Marois and a possible clash with Bow Echo
- 'I reckon I've won about £10,500 and the only downside was I couldn't lead him up' - Bow Echo's rise to stardom in quotes
- 'His extraordinary ability set him apart' - unbeaten star Bow Echo in shock retirement
- Fresh foes lie in wait for Bow Echo at Deauville - while the 'race of the season' takes shape at York
- Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
- 'He'll go there a fresh horse' - More Thunder heading for Jacques le Marois and a possible clash with Bow Echo