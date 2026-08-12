Early mornings and lost binoculars are fitting memories of unbeaten 'Rolls-Royce' Bow Echo

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It has been a pleasure to track the rise of Bow Echo in Newmarket over the last two years, even if it did eventually end up costing me a pair of binoculars.

On a lesser level, this summer has been a throwback to 2012, when I could watch the visiting Black Caviar at 6am and then Frankel a bit later the same morning.

This time around I often had Bow Echo at 5.45am and Ombudsman in the later slot, during which time both have remained unbeaten.