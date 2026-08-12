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Bow Echo
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Early mornings and lost binoculars are fitting memories of unbeaten 'Rolls-Royce' Bow Echo
Newmarket correspondent David Milnes recalls how the unbeaten Classic winner was the last horse he saw through his mislaid field glasses
George Boughey and Henry Morshead with Bow Echo
It has been a pleasure to track the rise of Bow Echo in Newmarket over the last two years, even if it did eventually end up costing me a pair of binoculars.
On a lesser level, this summer has been a throwback to 2012, when I could watch the visiting Black Caviar at 6am and then Frankel a bit later the same morning.
This time around I often had Bow Echo at 5.45am and Ombudsman in the later slot, during which time both have remained unbeaten.
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more inBow Echo
- French 2,000 Guineas winner Rayif heads 12 still in contention for Sunday's €1m Prix Jacques le Marois after Bow Echo's withdrawal
- He burned bright like a comet - reliving the short but spectacular career of the unbeaten Bow Echo race-by-race
- 'I reckon I've won about £10,500 and the only downside was I couldn't lead him up' - Bow Echo's rise to stardom in quotes
- 'His extraordinary ability set him apart' - unbeaten star Bow Echo in shock retirement
- Fresh foes lie in wait for Bow Echo at Deauville - while the 'race of the season' takes shape at York
more inBow Echo
- French 2,000 Guineas winner Rayif heads 12 still in contention for Sunday's €1m Prix Jacques le Marois after Bow Echo's withdrawal
- He burned bright like a comet - reliving the short but spectacular career of the unbeaten Bow Echo race-by-race
- 'I reckon I've won about £10,500 and the only downside was I couldn't lead him up' - Bow Echo's rise to stardom in quotes
- 'His extraordinary ability set him apart' - unbeaten star Bow Echo in shock retirement
- Fresh foes lie in wait for Bow Echo at Deauville - while the 'race of the season' takes shape at York