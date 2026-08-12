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Bow Echo
premium

Early mornings and lost binoculars are fitting memories of unbeaten 'Rolls-Royce' Bow Echo

Newmarket correspondent David Milnes recalls how the unbeaten Classic winner was the last horse he saw through his mislaid field glasses

George Boughey and Henry Morshead with Bow Echo
George Boughey and Henry Morshead with Bow Echo
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It has been a pleasure to track the rise of Bow Echo in Newmarket over the last two years, even if it did eventually end up costing me a pair of binoculars.

On a lesser level, this summer has been a throwback to 2012, when I could watch the visiting Black Caviar at 6am and then Frankel a bit later the same morning.

This time around I often had Bow Echo at 5.45am and Ombudsman in the later slot, during which time both have remained unbeaten.

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Newmarket correspondent

Published on inBow Echo

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