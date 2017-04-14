Racegoers frustrated at lack of bookmakers on Lingfield's big day

Racegoers at Lingfield on Friday expressed their surprise at the track's lack of betting-shop facilities on its biggest day of the year.

On All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Ladbrokes were due to have three at the track until they were ordered to close all of their shops on Arena Racing Company tracks in the fallout from the dispute over media rights.

Steve Clarke from London said: "I was aware of the row, but I can't believe Lingfield haven't made alternative arrangements for their biggest day of the year. You would have thought they would have another firm in for a day like today."

He added: "I've been on Good Friday every year and also go to Cheltenham, Sandown and Kempton. I was going to do a few multiples involving horses here and at other meetings, as I often do, but you can't do that as there's no betting shop. Plenty of people are talking about it. Not everyone does online betting, particularly older people, and I'm surprised they haven't sorted something out."

Arc's director of external affairs Susannah Gill said: "Unfortunately there is nothing we can do until the media rights situation has been played out, and there's nothing to report on that front. We were not in a position to put anyone on site on a temporary basis."