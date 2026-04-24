‘You could never dream it’ - £11,000 buy Thistle Ask chasing perfect finale to Dan Skelton’s record-breaking season

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A record-breaking season could yet have a special ending for Dan Skelton, with unlikely hero Thistle Ask giving him a shot at the perfect finale in the bet365 Celebration Chase (2.55 ).

Bought for just £11,000 last May, the nine-year-old's £202,445 in prize-money has made him the trainer’s third-highest earner this season, leaving owner Terry McKeever in disbelief at having a Grade 1 contender.

Thistle Ask won his first four starts of the season, including the Haldon Gold Cup and Desert Orchid Chase, before finishing second on his first try at Grade 1 level, beaten three lengths by Jonbon in the Clarence House Chase. Thistle Ask's official rating is now 160, a rise of 45lb from his first start for the yard.

Asked whether he ever thought such progress was possible, McKeever said: “I think the answer is simple – no. You could never dream it. When someone asked Dan after the Clarence House, how he’d done it, he said 'no one knows'.

“The ground is in his favour, the track is perfect for him and Dan’s been planning it all year. We skipped Cheltenham and said let’s wait. When the champion trainer says we should do this, it’s difficult to argue.

“There's no doubting his ability, so I'm sure he'll be fighting fit and ready to go. He'll give it his absolute best – he can't help that, it's just in him. He loves to gallop, that's the one thing you see at home.

"It's going to be a fascinating race. We've got a Jonbon rematch and Solness is a similar type of horse to us in terms of approach, so it's set up for a fantastic contest.

“It’s teed up for a really good race. The weather’s perfect and the ground is perfect for us. The most important thing is he has a safe race and comes back well, and we’ve got a wonderful next season to look forward to.”

Thistle Ask’s stablemate Mirabad will also contest the Celebration Chase. The seven-year-old recently produced a shock 50-1 win in the Maghull Novices’ Chase at the Grand National meeting, giving Tristan Durrell his first top-level success and the champion conditional will be seeking another fairytale.

Skelton’s pair are two of seven running in the race with the market headed by the Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon, who is chasing a 21st career success and a 13th Grade 1.

The field faces a stiff task to topple Jonbon, who has long been the dominant force in the two-mile chasing division. But success for either Thistle Ask or Mirabad could see Skelton – if he hasn’t already got there from the preceding races – surpass £5 million in prize-money for the season, a landmark yet to be reached in British jump racing.

Thistle Ask's prize-money this campaign contributes to just over four per cent of Skelton’s total, and McKeever spoke of his admiration for the trainer and his enjoyment at being part of a title-winning operation. Should Thistle Ask win, he would climb to the top of Skelton’s earners, with the £99,663 winner’s prize taking him £413 clear of dual Grade 1 winner Grey Dawning .

McKeever said: “To have a horse you have no expectations for go and become one of his top five for the season, is phenomenal. That’s the type of trainer he is. I don’t know what his next achievement will be – I think £5 million is definitely going to happen.

“With a bit of luck he might get a Grade 1 on Saturday, which would be fantastic. But even then he won’t be satisfied, he’ll want something else. That’s the difference.”

What they say

Joe Tizzard, trainer of JPR One

He's in good nick. He's had a wonderful season, has been consistent, and dropping back in trip at this track will be fine, while he should love the ground too. He's got a live chance of being placed again.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Solness

Our plan was originally to go to Punchestown, but this race cut up a bit so we decided to let him travel and take his chance. He's travelled well, and hopefully it's not coming too soon after a tough race at Aintree. If it's not, we think he has a good chance of being competitive.

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