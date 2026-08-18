'York will suit him and it's great Ryan Moore can ride' - three horses to back and key trainer insight for day one of the Ebor meeting   

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Race in focus: Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes ( 2.25 )

Aidan O'Brien believes his Group 2 runner-up Haffner can use his experience of Glorious Goodwood to good effect and take another step forward in the competitive Group 3 Acomb Stakes.

The Justify colt, who is a 25-1 shot with William Hill and Betfred for next year's Derby, followed up a promising debut second at the Curragh with success at Newmarket in July. He was then pitched into Group 2 company and ran a solid race, finishing half a length behind Dr Rascal.

The Ryan Moore-ridden Haffner is warm favourite to provide O'Brien with a fourth success in the Acomb, and his second in three runnings after The Lion In Winter's victory in 2024.

O'Brien said: "Haffner ran a lovely race at Goodwood and we think that experience will really stand to him. He's a nice colt."

O'Brien also runs Confucius in this 11-runner contest, with the No Nay Never colt, the mount of Wayne Lordan, bidding to get back to winning ways after finishing third in each of his last two outings in Group company.

O'Brien said: "Confucius has been a bit disappointing, but he's been disappointing over six furlongs and we have a feeling that stepping up to seven will really help him. He could be much better over this trip."

The front two in the market are both trained in Ireland, with Paddy Twomey responsible for Trean , who got off the mark in stylish fashion at Galway last month.

Twomey said: "We think he's a smart colt and we were delighted with the way he won at Galway. We think he's ready for this step up."

Last-time-out winners Alfred Wallace , Gentle Hurricane and Stardom Glory are also noteworthy contenders.

Liam Headd

Runners to note

Course form is a valuable asset at any track, and that applies at York more than most places. Supporters of The Man can back him in the knowledge that by far his two best runs came on the Knavesmire.

The Man was a stylish winner of a deep 5f handicap for three-year-olds at the 2025 Dante meeting on his return from a 265-day absence, wind surgery and a gelding operation.

He ran another career best off 8lb higher against hardened sprint handicappers in this race a year ago, going down by a head from the thriving Trefor, having hit the front soon enough while racing into a headwind over the extra half-furlong.

Richard Spencer: trains The Man, who should go well Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The suspicion is this contest has been The Man's major summer aim and his latest midfield finish at Glorious Goodwood in first-time cheekpieces can be ignored as he sustained a small wound to his left hind leg.

That run should have brought him forward, and his trainer Richard Spencer remains a potent force in sprint handicaps like this.

Recommendation: back each-way with firms paying extra places

The Man 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Richard Spencer

Small Fry is one of the most appealing handicap favourites at the Ebor meeting for Joseph O'Brien, who has few peers in staying races and can win this one for the first time.

The son of Harzand was an unlucky loser in a historically strong 1m6f handicap at Glorious Goodwood last time, a race landed by crack stayers Trawlerman and Sweet William in recent seasons.

Small Fry found his path blocked at a critical stage while Hopewell Rock enjoyed clear sailing, the winner lowering the course record by 0.28sec in a time 1.64sec faster than Racing Post standard.

Hopewell Rock beats Small Fry at Glorious Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It is proper handicap form, with Hopewell Rock and fourth Tarriance rightly among the favourites for the Ebor on Saturday.

If the ground is a touch easier at York, Small Fry won't mind that. He is rock-solid and capable of dealing with this stiffer test of stamina, having proved as much in the Ascot Stakes on his previous outing.

Recommendation: back win-only

Small Fry 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Naana's Shadow has been a revelation for Katie Scott in sprint handicaps this term, but the assessor has reacted accordingly and she can be taken on with Manatee Mehmas.

The lightly raced three-year-old is 2-0 down in clashes with Naana's Shadow. However, he has been learning on the job and beat most of the rivals he faced in two deep handicaps here and at Goodwood.

Manatee Mehmas benefits from a 9lb pull with Naana's Shadow from their meeting a few weeks ago and we know he acts at the course, his fourth in the Westow Stakes at the Dante meeting amid inexperience also reading well.

Danny Tudhope: good chance on Manatee Mehmas Credit: Alex Pantling (Getty Images)

David O'Meara's horses often need a bit of time to come into their own and Manatee Mehmas, so impressive when making a sparkling winning debut at Doncaster in April, appears to be gradually getting there.

If a first-time tongue-tie can rectify an underlying issue, Manatee Mehmas can set himself up for Group sprints later in the campaign and beyond.

Recommendation: back each-way with firms paying extra places

Manatee Mehmas 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

The key quotes

Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap ( 1.50 )

Oisin Murphy, rider of Dubai Bling

He won very well at Ascot and ran okay at Goodwood in a very open race. He's got a good chance again.

Richard Spencer, trainer of Candy and The Man

Candy would have a chance if the rain stays around. He's had no luck in running the last two times, banging his head on the stalls before the tack went last time. The Man is 3lb lower than he was when finishing second in this last year, although any further rain wouldn't be in his favour.

David O'Meara, trainer of Toca Madera , Toyotomi and Ziggy's Triton

I was delighted with Toca Madera at Goodwood. I thought he was a bit unlucky as he had to wait for a couple of horses making the running to separate, but he finished off nicely in fourth. He remains in good form, but any rain that falls would be a negative. Toyotomi has a high draw in 21, which isn't ideal, but any rain would help him. Ziggy's Triton is ground dependent, and rainfall wouldn't aid his chances. He was a good winner at York last month, albeit in a lower grade.

Michael Bell, trainer of Gold Star Hero

He finished second at the Shergar Cup last time and has come out of that in great shape. He'll appreciate any rain.

Tattersalls Acomb Stakes ( 2.25 )

Oisin Murphy, rider of Gentle Hurricane

He's a lovely horse. He's stepping up markedly in grade, but whatever he does here he'll improve again. He has a bright future.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Stardom Glory

He’s done very well. We gave him a little break after Chester, and he’s come back bigger and stronger. This has been the plan since then. He's run well twice at York and will definitely improve for stepping up to seven furlongs, so we’re looking forward to having a go in what looks like a strong race.

Sky Bet Stayers Handicap ( 4.10 )

Michael Bell, trainer of Duke Of Oxford

The handicapper hasn't shown him much love recently, which is why he is carrying top weight. He may have to come down a few pounds to be competitive.

James Owen, trainer of Kirchner

We've been pleased with him. He ran a great race in the Northumberland Plate, and it looked as though he stepped up from that on the turf at Ascot when staying the two miles well. This is a nice race, York will suit him, and it's great Ryan Moore can ride for a syndicate we're doing well with.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Valedictory

He's stepping up to two miles for the first time. He's bred to stay and he has blinkers applied after not helping his jockey too much last time.



Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Manxman and Boatswain

Manxman has been off a long time, and there aren't many opportunities for him. He's ready to start back. Boatswain won when stepped up to this trip for the first time at Southwell last time, and it's a case of whether he can transfer that to the turf.

Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap ( 4.45 )

Oisin Murphy, rider of Naana's Shadow

She's been improving and has been very well placed by Katie Scott this year. She's gone from strength to strength, and I hope she's got a great chance again.

David O'Meara, trainer of Manatee Mehmas

He won well on his debut, has improved since and ran very well at Goodwood last time. He took time to get organised but finished off nicely. His draw in the middle is fine. He'll appreciate top of the ground.

Sky Bet Nursery ( 5.20 )

Richard Spencer, trainer of Underdog

He won well at Sandown first time and has run well in better races since, but the ground is the key. He likes ease in the ground and he could go well at a big price.

Oisin Murphy, rider of The Dancing Pirate

He was well fancied at Goodwood, but he got a bump out the gate and maybe overraced a little. Hopefully, with a low draw in stall two, he'll get a better trip. He'll definitely improve from two to three, but it would be nice to break his maiden this time round.

Read more York Raceday Intel:

3.00 York: The Great Voltigeur has become a standout trial for the St Leger - but who will come out on top as O'Brien, Haggas and Gosden clash?

3.35 York: Juddmonte International set to thrill us again as Ombudsman and Constitution River head star-studded line-up for racing's world championship

'He's got an electric change of gear' - our top tipsters share their views on a thrilling Juddmonte International clash

'The quality in the race is amazing, so we are definitely challengers' - learn more about Francis Graffard's dark horse in the International

'York will suit him and it's great Ryan Moore can ride' - three horses to back and key trainer insight for day one of the Ebor meeting

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.