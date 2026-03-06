Wolverhampton: horses and greyhounds combine for first time in Britain in eight years - here is who you need to back

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Wolverhampton offers the best of both worlds for punters and sports fans on Saturday when it stages Britain's highest-profile combined day of horse and greyhound racing.

Towcester was the first British racecourse to stage horseracing and greyhound racing on the same day in May 2018, three months before the track’s final horserace fixture.

Seven horse races – the first three televised live on ITV3, including the £60,000 Listed BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes – will form the afternoon’s entertainment, with a 12-race greyhound card taking place during the evening.

Since stadium owners Arena Racing Company (Arc) decided to switch greyhound racing operations from the now-closed Perry Barr to Wolverhampton last year they have been keen to tap into crossovers between the two sports.

The dual meeting comes 100 years after greyhound racing was first held in Britain and 138 years after horseracing first took place at Wolverhampton.

David Ideson, executive director at Wolverhampton racecourse, said: “The Lady Wulfruna Stakes is always a highlight on our racing calendar. To add a greyhound racing fixture to this year’s entertainment is a real bonus and indicative of our vision to create a true, seven-day-a-week, multi-purpose sports entertainment and leisure hub.”

Three horses to follow at Wolverhampton

Backing hold-up horses at Wolverhampton isn’t normally a go-to strategy when betting on the all-weather but there are enough front-runners declared for the opener to set up for a horse to come from the rear.

Addarella, Cinque Verde, Vingegaard and Silky Wilkie all like to front run and a couple of others tend to be ridden prominently. With that in mind, it could set up for Badri, who's been running well in defeat at Newcastle this winter.

The nine-year-old was the only one to get involved from the rear when getting within a length of a Newcastle 5f specialist Paddy’s Day in December, finishing a never-nearer fourth and it was an even better effort when narrowly denied by the re-opposing Silky Wilkie over this trip in January, an effort worth marking up having made ground from rear in a steadily run race.

Once again, he didn’t get a strong pace to aim at when beaten four lengths back over the minimum last month. While his very best form is at 5f, his RPRs during the past 12 months suggest a return to this trip is what he needs at this stage of his career. Having made the frame in his two previous visits to Wolverhampton, and with Jason Hart in the saddle again, there’s plenty in his favour at double-figure odds.

The Lincoln Handicap Trial doesn’t have a great record of throwing up winners for the turf season opener. Breden finished runner-up in the race before hitting the frame in the Lincoln in 2019, while Flipando won the trial before his Lincoln third in 2009.

Since the turn of the century, the only two to have run in this race and won the Lincoln in the same campaign are Very Wise, pulled up in the 2007 trial due to a stalls issue before his Lincoln win, and John Ferneley, beaten only a neck in the race before going on to Lincoln success in 2000.

La Botte was unlucky not to win last year’s Britannia Stakes and will be on many to-follow lists for the Flat season. This has the makings of a prep run, though. He’s probably going to be ridden cold under Jamie Spencer, which doesn’t look ideal in a race that lacks pace.

First Principle, massively unexposed and having his first run for William Haggas, could be the one to take advantage. Unlike La Botte, he probably needs to win this to have a chance of getting in the Lincoln, for which he’s available at 20-1.

Cool Hoof Luke who is a warm order for the Wulfruna, after signing off his juvenile campaign with a win in the 2024 Gimcrack, a race which did not look all that strong at the time but has worked out very well. Runner-up Shadow Of Light won the Middle Park and Dewhurst. Third-placed Symbol Of Strength was 80-1 but showed it was no fluke by winning the Sirenia Stakes, while last season's Sprint Cup winner Big Mojo was fourth.

Cool Hoof Luke missed all of his three-year-old season, but his return third in Listed class at Lingfield was a career best on RPRs. Here's hoping a five-week break is long enough to help him avoid bouncing, because he could be an exciting sort this season.

