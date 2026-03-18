Will Windsor Blue be given another 'epic ride' by Sam Twiston-Davies and land another track success?

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A weak but competitive handicap hurdle with the only last-time-out winning form offered by Windsor Blue , who scored over the course and distance just over six weeks ago.

That came in a poor race, though, and the odds-on runner-up was well beaten next time, so the Henry Daly-trained five-year-old, a 20-1 shot that time, is likely to have to find big improvement to win off an 8lb higher mark.

Byzantium failed to complete the hat-trick last time, but this good-ground performer was returning after a winter break to avoid bad ground, and if he resumes his progress for Paul Nicholls he's probably the one to beat. However, Sunshine Diamond could well be a danger dropping back in trip as he has looked a non-stayer at the end of his races over further.

Don't Mind If I Do could be another player if stepping up in trip proves the key. Second to Regent's Stroll in a valuable bumper on his debut a couple of years ago, he hasn't quite gone on as hoped, but he hasn't had that many tries.

He ran with some credit in two pre-Christmas handicaps, and he's a half-brother to a couple of winners over at least this trip, including the useful Lord Baddesley.

Of the others, topweight Krak seems to be going the wrong way but is becoming more realistically treated since moving from Ireland, and Royal Way has some fair back form on decent ground and is a course winner.

However, the real fly in the ointment could be veteran Stoner's Choice , who is incredibly well handicapped on last season's form after dropping a long way in the weights and finally runs under his ideal conditions.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

Going update

The going was good to soft, good in places on Wednesday, with 15mm since last week. A dry and breezy raceday is likely, with temperatures set to be around 12C.

What they say

Tom Bellamy, rider of Don’t Mind If I Do

He’s been running over two miles but should enjoy this longer trip if he relaxes well enough. The better ground should also be in his favour.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Sunshine Diamond

He’s been knocking at the door and deserves a change of luck and we expect the drying ground to be in his favour.

Gary Moore, joint-trainer of Royal Way

He’s won at the track before and we are going there in search of some decent ground. He’s a consistent sort and this looks a good opportunity for him to get his head back in front.

Henry Daly, trainer of Windsor Blue

She won last time under an epic ride from Sam Twiston-Davies, when he gave the inside to no one, and I think he was even on the second tee of the golf course at one point. The ground was slow that day and this better surface should play to her strengths.

Reporting by David Milnes

David Carr's three things to note

1. Will Hong Kong recruit be a Beauty?

Beauty Destiny is a fascinating newcomer to British racing in the feature 0-100 handicap at Newcastle (6.30 ). He was bred in Australia and raced for three seasons in Hong Kong, where he developed into a useful sprinter, won six times and earned nearly £670,000. He’s now joined Ed Bethell and will be competing for generally smaller prizes over here. This first outing for 11 months will give an early indication as to whether he is likely to be up to winning any.

2. Will ex-Mullins horse finally strike for new connections?

Anyone who suggests that handicappers are too slow to drop horses ought to study the case of Uncle Phil , who has come down 23lb in the weights after five races this season. That reflects his apparent loss of form since he was bought out of Willie Mullins’ yard last spring. However, he has just run his best race since joining Chester Williams, losing second place at Hereford only at the final fence. He may well come on that first outing in 80 days and will be suited by the drying ground so today’s 2m chase at Ludlow (3.50 ) may be the chance for him to take advantage of the handicapper’s benevolence.

3. Cracking race in store at Sedgefield

Forget the numbers. All three runners in the opening 3m2½f chase at Sedgefield (2.40 ) come here on the back of a win and it looks a cracker. Asa made it three wins from just six chases when switched back to fences at Catterick last month. Enjoy D’Allen is a solo traveller on the 275-mile trip up from Neil King’s yard in Wiltshire and has already made all in three small-field chases this season. And fellow front-runner Ballin Bay has won his last two hurdles races here and is a good jumper who is now having his first run over fences since joining Rebecca Menzies.

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