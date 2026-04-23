Will marathon chase king Christian Williams reign supreme in the Highland National?

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Christian Williams is so often the go-to man when it comes to marathon handicap chases and drying ground will play to the strengths of his Highland National hope Fever Dream .

The eight-year-old has had plenty of chances over fences but has stepped up on his previous form since returning from a break in March, notably looking well ahead of his mark when bolting up at Warwick four weeks ago. An 8lb rise does not look overly harsh on that evidence and he is largely unexposed beyond three miles.

This QuinnBet-backed 3m6½f handicap chase has likely to have been the long-term aim for Busty Boy , who travelled well for a long way in this contest 12 months ago before hitting the front, only to be reeled in after the last.

His recent run looked like a prep for this and he is a big player back up in distance and with last year’s winning rider Sean Bowen in the saddle.

Clive Boultbee-Brooks holds a strong hand. Express Surprise is improving, although he would probably prefer softer ground, while El Granjero , who was well clear of the third when second in a 3m5f handicap chase at Warwick last time, could have more to offer as a stayer.

Mickey Bowen had a tough time of it between January and March, but his stable tends to come good at this time of year and that was emphasised by Stratagem , who hosed up by 20 lengths in a 3m2½f handicap chase at Sedgefield three weeks ago.

That was his second start after wind surgery and, although that race rather fell apart, he had become very well handicapped and was building on a promising effort at Doncaster the start before. This longer trip promises to suit and a 6lb higher mark may underestimate him as Bowen bids to follow up last year's victory with Fairlawn Flyer.

Brandt ran his best race for a while at Downpatrick last time and will enjoy the better ground, but he still has a bit to prove.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

Going update

Clark of the course Matthew Taylor said on Thursday: "We watered overnight after yesterday's racing and we put between 4-5mm on the track. As of this morning, we're good, good to soft in places, and we've got a nice day ahead, topping at about 14C. We'll probably water after racing this evening and put another 4-5mm on."

What they say

Daragh Bourke, trainer of Busty Boy

He's in great form, I couldn’t be happier with the preparation and he had a nice run at Bagor last time. Sean Bowen rode him then for the first time and got to know him. The drying ground will help us.

Christian Williams, trainer of Fever Dream

He won nicely last time at Warwick and didn't stop galloping that day. This race looked a good one, with some nice prize-money, and we enjoy going to Perth where we've had plenty of winners

Stratagem: won at Sedgefield last time Credit: John Grossick

Mickey Bowen, trainer of Stratagem

He won well last time and he's been bouncing since. He didn't beat a whole lot, but he still did it impressively and we've kept Shane [Fenelon] on board. He hasn't run over this trip before, but I think it will play into his hands as he'll stay all day.

Stuart Coltherd, trainer of Breeze Of Wind

He's in good form but my concern would be the drying ground. The weather has been good and he wouldn't want it too quick, so hopefully they put plenty of water down. He's run some nice races this season without winning. He does nothing but stay so he'll appreciate the extra distance.

Nicky Richards, trainer of President Scottie

I'd expect him to run a good race and he'll get the trip no problem. It's about getting him into a nice rhythm and away he'll go. He seems to have come out of his last run at Carlisle well.

Reporting by Oliver Barnard

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