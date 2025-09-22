Will Joseph O'Brien or Jessica Harrington dominate Listed Listowel Stakes again?

Jessica Harrington and Joseph O’Brien have won this twice apiece over the last four years and they both have multiple contenders to bag a third success.

The Harrington-trained Norwalk Havoc is a three-time winner, with all his victories coming on soft or worse. His most notable victory came in a heavy-ground Leopardstown Listed race last October, but the form of that race hasn’t really worked out and his main rivals underperformed. His two runs this year in a Group 3 and a handicap have been a shade disappointing and he will have few excuses with the ground to suit here.

O’Brien runs three and respect must be given to Soft Winds , who is the choice of Dylan Browne McMonagle. The four-year-old won on soft ground in France last year and she was a good third in a Killarney Listed race when last seen despite odds of 33-1.

Better fancied stablemate Evening Blossom was three lengths behind her that day and evidently the stable jockey feels that was no fluke.

Mataariki has form on heavy after winning a Gowran handicap in April and posted positive efforts at stakes level on her last two starts but the desertion of Browne McMonagle is a cause of concern.

Noli Timere steps up to Listed level, having built on a comfortable Naas maiden victory when winning a Navan handicap late last month on yielding ground. She went to the fillies’ handicap at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Festival weekend, but the race didn’t suit her prominent style, with all those filling the frame coming from off the pace.

She may be capable of ending the recent two-stable hegemony of the race.

Going update

The going at Listowel on Monday was heavy. Clerk of the course Paul Moloney said: “We will move in for fresh ground on Tuesday. The forecast is to stay cold and dry."

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Norwalk Havoc and Lavender Breeze

Norwalk Havoc has been waiting for soft ground all summer. In his two runs this year, he hasn’t had his soft ground. The heavier it is, the better. Lavender Breeze is going from a maiden into a Listed race but she's a filly and you have to take a chance with her.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Evening Blossom, Mataariki and Soft Winds

Soft Winds ran very well last time in Killarney, she has a nice draw [stall two] and we are hoping she might be able to get some more black type. Mataariki has some black type and soft ground will suit her along with the turning track. Evening Blossom has been progressive and got a high rating earlier in the year, so it would be great if she could get some back type as well.

Michael O’Callaghan, trainer of Noli Timere

We’re sticking to a mile and soft ground is key to her. It will be her first time encountering heavy ground, but I have a feeling she will handle it and I do think she is up to competing at this level.

