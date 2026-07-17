Will Charles Darwin finally evolve into a top-class sprinter? Your cheat sheet for the top-class Irish Oaks undercard at the Curragh

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Curragh's card is geared around the Juddmonte Irish Oaks , but there is no shortage of races to be interested in elsewhere, including two Group 2s and the fiercely competitive Scurry Handicap.

Trainer in focus: Aidan O'Brien

The Railway Stakes has long been a breeding ground for future Classic winners, illustrated by the last two winners True Love and Henri Matisse going on to Guineas glory in Britain and France the following season.

From 1999 to 2009, Aidan O'Brien saddled the winner of the 6f Group 2 on nine occasions and his dazzling roll of honour also includes Rock Of Gibraltar, George Washington, Holy Roman Emperor and Mastercraftsman. In his bid to land it for a third time on the bounce, he relies on Confucius , the mount of Ryan Moore, and Carry The Flag .

Having looked very smart when bolting up in a Naas conditions race, Confucius went off a very well-backed 2-1 favourite for the Coventry Stakes and was beaten less than two lengths into sixth by stablemate Great Barrier Reef.

He was turned over at 1-3 when he was a disappointing third in the Anglesey Stakes here last month, when he was uncharacteristically keen, but he is clearly highly regarded, especially as Moore sided with him over the winner at Royal Ascot.

Carry The Flag was more underwhelming when a beaten favourite in the Norfolk, but just about got back to winning ways in Listed company at Naas last time and the step back up to 6f looks sure to suit.

O'Brien has landed the preceding Sapphire Stakes just the once with Fountain Of Youth in 2014, and both his runners are on retrieval missions this time.

Charles Darwin looked potentially a top-notch sprinter with impressive wins in the Norfolk last year and a Listed success at Navan in April, but his career has unravelled a bit since and he needs to rediscover his best.

Similarly, Brussels has not hit the heights of three runner-up efforts last year, including in the Middle Park Stakes and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. He also needs to bounce back after a poor Ascot run.

Who are their biggest dangers?

Robson Aguiar's smart juvenile finished a head in front of Confucius when second behind stablemate Ballinea Star last time and is stepping forward with each start.

Switching Sides is also an outside player for Jessica Harrington having finished second in a strong maiden on debut before showing a good attitude at Fairyhouse last time, albeit this is a considerable step up in class.

Donnacha O'Brien's filly seems underrated and the drop back to 5f is an intriguing move. Bar a non-event at Del Mar, her juvenile form was top-class, most notably when beaten just three-quarters of a length behind True Love in the Cheveley Park Stakes.

She returned with a gutsy win in the Lacken Stakes in May and was unlucky not to finish closer than fourth in the Commonwealth Cup, having had to wait for a gap. The manner in which she travels over 6f gives plenty of encouragement this drop in trip could be the making of her.

Race in focus: Liverpool FC Foundation Scurry Handicap (2.50)

A fiendish puzzle to make sense of, but Ado McGuinness could have the answer as he saddles three leading contenders.

Last year's winner Go Athletico is 3lb out of the handicap, but that is no real deterrent given he is rated 8lb lower than 12 months ago and shaped as if back in form when second here last month.

City House shaped well in a premier handicap at Cork last time and one of these contests should come his way eventually, albeit 6f might be a too sharp. Dark Ace has to be high on the shortlist as he was extremely unfortunate not to land a lucrative handicap at Newbury in May and ran a cracker, despite 5f looking on the short side last time at this track.

Eddie Lynam is always a trainer to follow in sprint races and Headmaster rates the pick of his two. A course-and-distance winner in May, he travelled as if still well treated when second at Cork last time and the drop back to 6f is ideal.

Of the rest, Oro Blanco and Gavoo finished in that order in a two-runner conditions race at Naas last month. They appeal as two progressive three-year-olds and there's a 4lb swing this time, so Gavoo could provide some each-way value.

Best of the quotes

Eddie Lynam, trainer of Keke and Headmaster

Keke has a huge task with top weight and 102 looks a high mark for him. I'd lean towards Headmaster being the pick, but they're both in good order. It's been a lucky race for us but it's very competitive.

Sean Quinn, joint-trainer of Dark Thirty

He's been having a good season and has trained fine since his last run. He won nicely at Chester and this was always the plan after that. Conditions should suit and it's a race we like after winning it a few years ago.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of City House, Dark Ace and Go Athletico

They're all in good form and we're expecting big runs. Go Athletico is out of the handicap and drawn a wee bit wide but won it last year and is a classy horse at the bottom of the weights, Dark Ace is in cracking order and City House has been knocking on the door. Dark Ace was unlucky not to win at Newbury and was a shade unlucky the last day as he was on the wrong side. It's hard to split them but hand on heart, I'd probably go for Dark Ace.

Simon Crisford, joint-trainer of Cover Up

He didn't get the rub of the green at Royal Ascot and has come out of that in good shape. This has been the plan since and he has a decent draw in stall eight.

Robert Cowell, trainer of Jakajaro

He's in super order and I've been delighted with him since Ascot. That was a career-best effort and he's just got a phenomenal amount of speed. I'd have preferred some rain but hopefully they'll produce some nice ground. There's a bit of form from Royal Ascot coming into this race, so it'll be interesting to see how they perform.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Havana Anna

We're looking forward to dropping her back to five furlongs as we think she has plenty of pace. We think it'll bring about a bit of improvement.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Charles Darwin and Brussels

It’s taken a bit of time to get Charles Darwin organised and we think five furlongs shouldn’t be a problem. We’re hoping he’ll leave his last run behind him and we’ve been happy with him since. His run at Naas was a bit disappointing but his run at Ascot was better and we’re hoping that this might be better again. Brussels ran at Ascot too and was a bit disappointing, so we’re hoping he can leave that run behind.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Confucius and Carry The Flag

The last day Confucius jumped a shadow after going about a furlong and a half and we think that was a big disadvantage to him because he wasn’t beaten very far. We’ve been happy with him since. We always thought Confucius was the better horse at home, so that’s why Ryan has stuck with him but Carry The Flag is in good form.

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