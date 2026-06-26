Why you need to pay attention to Newcastle's valuable Friday card - including one race which could throw up a Group 1 contender

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Newcastle hosts the second of three successive racedays on Friday evening, with prize-money of £204,000 up for grabs. Our experts have picked out four horses you should be tuning in to watch

JenningsBet In Pelton Handicap (6.18)

After a cracking run at Royal Ascot last week, Callianassa looks interesting back at her favourite track.

Three of this mare’s four wins have come here over this mile trip, including a win in this contest last season as well as a career-best success this year from a 2lb higher mark, and last week’s Kensington Palace effort is worth marking up for a couple of reasons.

She was involved in the early pace battle at Ascot on a week in which prominent racers were generally not favoured on the straight track and she comfortably did best of those who were ridden forward, beaten just three and a half lengths.

She was also racing from out of the handicap and can race off her true mark of 80 on Friday with talented apprentice Conor Whiteley claiming 5lb off the topweight.

With a forecast crosswind, a high draw can be an advantage on the straight track so stall 13 shouldn’t be any barrier to success, even with the stalls positioned on the inside, and she appears to have plenty in her favour.

Phill Anderson

Callianassa 18:18 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Conor Whiteley (5lb) Tnr: Brian Ellison

JenningsBet In Delves Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (6.53)

This Group 3 has been a good stepping stone to better things in recent years, with 2023 scorer Al Husn following up in the Nassau Stakes and the last two winners going on to be placed at the highest level.

Diamond Rain was one of those, having gone down by just a head in a Grade 1 at Woodbine and being placed in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf in November following victory in this 12 months ago.

She sets the standard in her defence bid, but this time she faces an all-weather specialist in the form of Sky Safari, whose seven starts on synthetics have yielded six wins and a head defeat.

She looked value for more than the neck winning margin suggests in the Winter Derby, having done well to come from last in a steadily run affair, and is capable of leaving last month's turf run well behind now back in this sphere.

Harry Wilson

Sky Safari 18:53 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

JenningsBet In Bradford Gosforth Park Cup Handicap (7.28)

Newcastle can be a real specialists' course, and they do not come much more specialised than Paddy's Day, who looks to be coming right at the perfect time to defend his title in this £60,000 sprint handicap.

The six-year-old's record at Newcastle stands at seven wins, a second and two thirds from 15 runs. He was not at his best in the spring, but following a short break he returned to action with a second at Doncaster behind a horse with some fancy entries.

Now on a lower mark than when he won this race last year, and granted a decent draw in stall nine, Paddy's Day has everything in place for a big run. Some bookies are offering four places on the race, and he is exactly the right sort to back on those terms.

Keith Melrose

Paddy's Day 19:28 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alex Jary (3lb) Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

JenningsBet Over 200 Shops Handicap (8.03)

Sprinting is all about pure speed, so the obvious place to start when assessing a sprint race is with the Topspeed ratings and the horse who ran the highest last-time-out adjusted figure in this 5f contest is Miss Rainbow. She had a Topspeed of 60 when winning at Thirsk last time.

Any winning Topspeed figure that exceeds the mark from which the winner was running is always a sign of a good overall time for the grade, and Miss Rainbow raced from a BHA rating of 58 at Thirsk. She therefore recorded a speed figure 2lb higher than her mark.

She is 4lb higher here and will need to improve again, but not as much as many of her rivals, and her last run wasn’t just a good overall time. She also ran the final two furlongs only around half a length slower than Military Girl, who was the other 5f winner on the card, and that’s smart given Miss Rainbow completed her entire race a length and three-quarters faster.

A fast overall time and a solid finishing sectional is a golden combination, so don’t miss her.

Graeme Rodway

Miss Rainbow 20:03 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Barry McHugh Tnr: Tracy Waggott

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