Why the stats do not work out simply in the Dash - and this horse could be the one to capitalise

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Epsom's five-furlong course, with its 100-foot drop that helped Stone Of Folca set the world record over the trip 14 years ago, is the most underused course and distance in racing. Only three races are run here per year. That's two fewer than we see over the National fences at Aintree.

With so few races to go on, any attempt to find truth from patterns is going to be on shaky ground. The defining characteristic is speed, yet this is not as straightforward as just backing the horse quickest into their stride. Analysis earlier this week showed that horses just off the pace do every bit as well as the early leaders, with the inference being that the leaders have a tendency to go a little too hard and thereby surrender any edge on those sitting off them.

This arguably shows up in the draw stats, too. The high numbers are nearest the stands' rail, but low-drawn horses have a marginally better record. When the rockets blast for the rail and then start to tire, you do not want to have to go around them.

Even fewer of the races here are run on softer ground, so it is hard to draw any firm conclusions to what any further rain would mean. From the races we have, there is a suggestion that softer ground equalises chances for horses drawn in the middle, who come off worst when conditions are quicker.

There is plenty of pace and interesting horses among the high-drawn horses. Brazen Bolt (19) should take along the thrown-in Vintage Clarets (18) and progressive Kinswoman (17) and Arklow Lad (20). Even the nine-year-old Brazen Bolt, 1-1 at the track and beaten by a handicap blot last time, is no back-number.

If you are going to test out the low-draw theory, consider Democracy Dilemma. He is about as fast as it gets and was second in this race in 2024. He has shown his pace, but not a lot else this year and as a result is on a good mark. If the high-drawn horses get in each others' way, he could be the one to capitalise.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Robert Cowell, trainer of Democracy Dilemma, Lexington Blitz, Rhythm N Hooves and Almaty Star

Democracy Dilemma’s really come down to a handy mark now and he showed a bit of fire in his belly on his last start. He was always going to have this race as his mid-season objective. Lexington Blitz doesn't mind a bit of juice in the ground. We know he loves this track and anything fast and furious is right up his street. Almaty Star will enjoy the pace of this race. Rhythm N Hooves will like the track and won't mind some cut in the ground.

Adrian Keatley, trainer of Another Baar

He didn't get a particularly good draw, but he'll love the ground. His work has been good and we gave him a bit of time to recover after getting home from Bahrain. He's gone up a lot in the weights but hopefully he's in with a good shout again.

Tony Carroll: saddles three runners including a previous winner of the race Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tony Carroll, trainer of Cindy Lou Who, Betsen and Dream Composer

All three have earned their places and they're going there in great form. Cindy Lou Who was second in a Listed race at the start of the year, while Betsen was a winner last time. Dream Composer won the race a couple of years ago and I thought he was unlucky the other day. A drop of rain wouldn’t hurt any of them either.

Stuart Williams, trainer of King Of Light

He’s in good form. I don’t know what happened at York, he got very upset and he’s usually a quiet horse. He passed his stalls test with no problem at all and if he can jump with them. I think he’s got a decent chance here.

Ruth Carr, trainer of Brazen Bolt

He’s an old boy who’s been there and done that, but he’s certainly in good form at home. There’s no reason the track won’t suit and I think being drawn high will be alright. He’d prefer there to be no more rain.

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