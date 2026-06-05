Why the Kentucky Derby winner might be vulnerable in the Belmont Stakes - and who else to look out for at Saratoga

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Golden Tempo claimed the first leg of the US Triple Crown on the first weekend of last month, getting to the front late in the race and just holding on from Renegade , who along with a few others from the Kentucky Derby reopposes at Saratoga on Saturday night. There are reasons to think the result will be different this time.

The Kentucky Derby was run at a frantic pace, and was a messy affair from the get-go, with Renegade, drawn in stall one, heavily hampered at the start. Several others in the race were hampered later on, including Commandment and Chief Wallabee .

There is no doubt the form is good and Golden Tempo and Renegade are the two to beat, but they were hugely helped by the way the race was run, with both of them coming from the rear. Those who sat prominent went off too fast and did not see the distance out, meaning the race essentially collapsed.

With a field of just nine going to post in New York, the race is very likely to be run at a steadier pace which might play against the likes of Golden Tempo and Renegade. Although Repole Stables also run Powershift in the race, there is a good chance the plan is to set the pace, and use him as a pacemaker with the aim to set the race up for Renegade.

Commandment and Chief Wallabee both return following respectable runs in Kentucky, having been hampered badly in the straight. They can improve on their previous efforts, especially Chief Wallabee, who was impeded the most of all, before recovering well and finishing his race off strongly to take fourth.

With no Preakness Stakes runners reappearing here, there will be no horses competing in all three legs of the US Triple Crown this year. It also means there are going to be a lot of fresh legs, and it looks set to be a thrilling race.

The rest of the card features a host of Graded races, including five more Grade 1 contests, and perhaps of most interest is the Woody Stephens Stakes over 7f on dirt.

Going into the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs last time, both Crude Velocity and Englishman had looked like potential stars, and it was a thrilling race, with Crude Velocity pulling clear late on in the straight to win by more than three lengths.

While a drop to seven furlongs is likely to help narrow the gap, Crude Velocity could be one of the best three-year-old colts in America. Don’t be surprised to see him favourite for a race at the Breeders’ Cup later in the year.

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