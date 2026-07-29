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Raceday Inteltomorrow
15:35 Goodwood
premium

Why is dual Classic winner and Nassau Stakes favourite Diamond Necklace so low in the ratings?

Diamond Necklace gets the better of Pink Panthera (right) in the Prix de Diane
Diamond Necklace winning the Prix de Diane in JuneCredit: Clementine Veret (APRH)
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Diamond Necklace has proved herself to be one of the best three-year-old fillies in Europe thanks to an unbeaten juvenile campaign followed by wins in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French 1,000 Guineas) and Prix de Diane (French Oaks) this year. 

She has, however, only achieved a Racing Post Rating of 117, lower than the likes of Thundering On and Johanna Walsh, which might be a surprise. There are valid reasons for this, however. 

First up, we have the French 1,000 Guineas, where Diamond Necklace was an authoritative winner. But this was run on heavy ground, and the time of her success was approximately eight lengths slower than that of the colts who ran in the preceding race on the card. 

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