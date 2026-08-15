Who will come out on top as America Queen and Royal Fixation renew their rivalry in Pontefract's Sunday Series finale?

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The Sunday Series ends on a high with Pontefract’s feature EBF Sky Bet Club Flying Fillies’ Stakes (4.45) , a race used as a springboard to the highest level in recent years by top-class sprinters Believing and Rosy Affair.

America Queen and Royal Fixation boast stronger form than the vast majority of fillies who lined up here over the past decade and have encouraging draws in stalls two and three.

They have met three times in Group company over the past 12 months, with Royal Fixation edging their private battle 2-1. Yet America Queen is a short price to stamp her authority over her old foe in this Listed heat.

America Queen was campaigned as a Classic hope at the beginning of the season by Richard Hughes and was only collared late in the Nell Gwyn on her return. An Irish 1,000 Guineas bid failed to materialise at the eleventh hour and Hughes felt it prudent to remain at 7f for the Jersey Stakes next time.

America Queen (white cap): fourth in a strong running of the Summer Stakes Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

The daughter of Havana Grey weakened as if a return to sprinting would help and she showed plenty of speed when fourth to Flora Of Bermuda in the Summer Stakes next time. The winner and third won next time to boost the form and Royal Fixation finished out her race well for fifth, closing on America Queen in the final half-furlong.

Royal Fixation showed a lot more in a first-time tongue-tie and cheekpieces on that second start for Karl Burke and the stiffer track will play to her strengths.

The Racing Post standard time over 6f at York is 4.4sec faster than at Pontefract and perhaps Royal Fixation can reel in America Queen on the climb to the line, providing Sam James can keep her close enough to pounce.

Arabian Dusk , who returns from a 382-day absence in a first-time tongue-tie and ran to a Racing Post Rating of 110 when second in the Sandy Lane last summer, is one to note if the money arrives for the in-form Simon and Ed Crisford team.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Jaber Abdullah, owner of Magic Basma and America Queen

America Queen is a very consistent filly and she's going to hit on the right race soon. She always gives her best and is one of the highest rated in the field, so she's got an obvious chance. Magic Basma is another consistent filly and it's just a matter of landing on the right race and things falling her way. She's got definite ability, too.

Edward Smyth-Osbourne, trainer of Miss Nightcap

I was hoping we might have been able to run once more in a 0-85 but she went up 9lb for winning at Leicester so we're taking a step up in class. The figures of her Leicester win are pretty smart and she showed a lot of speed. Even at 80 per cent, Royal Fixation is probably good enough to win this, but she's the only properly progressive filly in the race. We've got a nice draw in seven and I'm pretty sure she's Listed class. It's exciting to have a runner in a race like this.

Sam James, rider of Royal Fixation

It was a much more positive run last time at York and I think the key was dropping her in. Whether she's quite up to the standard of her two-year-old form I'm not sure, but it was a step in the right direction last time and I think she's got a good chance here. The key will be them going a good gallop, but she should run well and it would be nice for the owners if she could win at Listed level at three.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

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