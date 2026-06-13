Helping you solve the puzzle

York going remains good, good to firm in places Credit: Grossick Photography

Right, let's check those all-important ground conditions at the key tracks as there have been a some changes. The description at Sandown has become rather wordy but in essence we're looking at generally good ground.

York: Good, good to firm in places

Sandown: Good, good to firm in places on Round course, Good to soft in places on Sprint course (from good, good to soft in places on Sprint course)

Chester: Good to soft, soft in places (from good to soft)