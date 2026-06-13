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The latest news, views and market moves for Saturday's action - plus Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes confirmations at midday

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Helping you solve the puzzle

Fresh from an 11-2 winner in his last column, Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all nine races live on ITV from York, Sandown and Chester. Get all his thoughts here

Key non-runners

York
2.25 3 Bobby Bennu, 9 Sergeant Wilko, 22 Oriental Prince
4.15 2 Clash Of Hearts

Sandown
1.32 3 Quartermaster
2.05 8 Guitar Solo
2.42 5 Sirius A

Chester
2.10 1 Postmodern, 10 Just A Girl
3.23 2 Pride Of Donegal
5.12 5 Oman, 11 Idyllic

Latest on the ground

York going remains good, good to firm in places
York going remains good, good to firm in placesCredit: Grossick Photography

Right, let's check those all-important ground conditions at the key tracks as there have been a some changes. The description at Sandown has become rather wordy but in essence we're looking at generally good ground.

York: Good, good to firm in places

Sandown: Good, good to firm in places on Round course, Good to soft in places on Sprint course (from good, good to soft in places on Sprint course) 

Chester: Good to soft, soft in places (from good to soft)

Ryan Moore MBE

Portcullis (Ryan Moore) wins the Wood Ditton
Ryan Moore in the royal coloursCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Before we go on to today's racing, some important news came overnight with Ryan Moore awarded an MBE for his services to racing and British sport in the King's birthday honours list.

Widely regarded as the leading jockey of his generation, Moore has won 18 British Classics as well as 92 winners at Royal Ascot, most memorably Estimate for the late Queen Elizabeth II in the 2013 Gold Cup.

The three-time British champion,  who has been crowned Longines world's best jockey four times, is in action at York this afternoon with three rides - Aalto (2.25), Epic Poet (3.00) and Point Of Contact (4.50). 

All angles covered

Saffie Osborne riding Underdog wins at Sandown
Sandow: part of the ITV actionCredit: Getty Images

Good morning everyone. Royal Ascot is within touching distance but first we've got a bumper Saturday to get stuck into with nine ITV races from York, Sandown and Chester. 

There might not be the quality of what is to come but there are some tricky betting puzzles to solve, with a good blend of big-field handicaps and two always informative Listed races. 

Stick with us as we build up to the action and also provide the latest news, views and clues for Royal Ascot.

Don't forget you can get in touch with your views on a huge week via liveblog@racingpost.com