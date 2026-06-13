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The latest news, views and market moves for Saturday's action - plus Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes confirmations at midday
Summary
- Nine races on ITV headed by the Macmillan Sprint Handicap (3.35) at York
- Two informative Listed races with Scurry (2.42) at Sandown and Grand Cup (3.00) at York
- Ryan Moore in action at York after being awarded MBE
- Confirmations for Royal Ascot on Friday due around lunchtime
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch and let us know your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Nine races on ITV headed by the Macmillan Sprint Handicap (3.35) at York
- Two informative Listed races with Scurry (2.42) at Sandown and Grand Cup (3.00) at York
- Ryan Moore in action at York after being awarded MBE
- Confirmations for Royal Ascot on Friday due around lunchtime
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch and let us know your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com
Helping you solve the puzzle
Fresh from an 11-2 winner in his last column, Harry Wilson returns with his advice for all nine races live on ITV from York, Sandown and Chester. Get all his thoughts here
Key non-runners
York
2.25 3 Bobby Bennu, 9 Sergeant Wilko, 22 Oriental Prince
4.15 2 Clash Of Hearts
Sandown
1.32 3 Quartermaster
2.05 8 Guitar Solo
2.42 5 Sirius A
Chester
2.10 1 Postmodern, 10 Just A Girl
3.23 2 Pride Of Donegal
5.12 5 Oman, 11 Idyllic
Latest on the ground
Right, let's check those all-important ground conditions at the key tracks as there have been a some changes. The description at Sandown has become rather wordy but in essence we're looking at generally good ground.
York: Good, good to firm in places
Sandown: Good, good to firm in places on Round course, Good to soft in places on Sprint course (from good, good to soft in places on Sprint course)
Chester: Good to soft, soft in places (from good to soft)
Ryan Moore MBE
Before we go on to today's racing, some important news came overnight with Ryan Moore awarded an MBE for his services to racing and British sport in the King's birthday honours list.
Widely regarded as the leading jockey of his generation, Moore has won 18 British Classics as well as 92 winners at Royal Ascot, most memorably Estimate for the late Queen Elizabeth II in the 2013 Gold Cup.
The three-time British champion, who has been crowned Longines world's best jockey four times, is in action at York this afternoon with three rides - Aalto (2.25), Epic Poet (3.00) and Point Of Contact (4.50).
All angles covered
Good morning everyone. Royal Ascot is within touching distance but first we've got a bumper Saturday to get stuck into with nine ITV races from York, Sandown and Chester.
There might not be the quality of what is to come but there are some tricky betting puzzles to solve, with a good blend of big-field handicaps and two always informative Listed races.
Stick with us as we build up to the action and also provide the latest news, views and clues for Royal Ascot.
Don't forget you can get in touch with your views on a huge week via liveblog@racingpost.com