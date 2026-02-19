What do the experts think of Constitution Hill? Mick Fitzgerald, Paul Kealy, Matt Williams and David Jennings have their say

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

We asked four experts from across the sport for their opinions before Constitution Hill's much-anticipated Flat debut at Southwell on Friday (7.30 ).

What do you think about Constitution Hill's chances - and the likelihood of him running in the Champion Hurdle?

Mick Fitzgerald, ITV Racing pundit and former stable jockey to Constitution Hill's trainer Nicky Henderson

I'm hoping he'll win. It gives them options if he does. I think a lot depends on the result; if he wins easily it gives them the option of going down the Flat route. If he doesn't or he scrambles home, then the option's still there.