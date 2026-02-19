Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Raceday Inteltoday
19:30 Southwell (A.W)
premium

What do the experts think of Constitution Hill? Mick Fitzgerald, Paul Kealy, Matt Williams and David Jennings have their say

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

We asked four experts from across the sport for their opinions before Constitution Hill's much-anticipated Flat debut at Southwell on Friday (7.30).

What do you think about Constitution Hill's chances - and the likelihood of him running in the Champion Hurdle?

Mick Fitzgerald, ITV Racing pundit and former stable jockey to Constitution Hill's trainer Nicky Henderson

I'm hoping he'll win. It gives them options if he does. I think a lot depends on the result; if he wins easily it gives them the option of going down the Flat route. If he doesn't or he scrambles home, then the option's still there. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRaceday Intel

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inRaceday Intel
more inBetting offers
more inRaceday Intel
more inBetting offers