Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Raceday Inteltoday
premium
What do the experts think of Constitution Hill? Mick Fitzgerald, Paul Kealy, Matt Williams and David Jennings have their say
We asked four experts from across the sport for their opinions before Constitution Hill's much-anticipated Flat debut at Southwell on Friday (7.30).
What do you think about Constitution Hill's chances - and the likelihood of him running in the Champion Hurdle?
Mick Fitzgerald, ITV Racing pundit and former stable jockey to Constitution Hill's trainer Nicky Henderson
I'm hoping he'll win. It gives them options if he does. I think a lot depends on the result; if he wins easily it gives them the option of going down the Flat route. If he doesn't or he scrambles home, then the option's still there.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRaceday Intel
Last updated
Copy
more inRaceday Intel
- Who are the strongest and weakest favourites at Cheltenham? Johnny and DJ have their say along with their best weekend wagers
- 2.43 Newcastle: The Eider is more like a conditions race because of Mr Vango - and this is the horse I'm backing against him
- Who is Willie Mullins' chosen one in the race that makes Grand National winners? Paul Townend reckons the answer is 'obvious'
- 3.15 Fairyhouse: Is Grangeclare West the pick for Willie Mullins as he bids to land the Bobbyjo for the fourth year running?
- 3.35 Kempton: can he emulate Pendil? Katate Dori in 'tip-top' shape in quest to join elite as multiple Ladbrokes Trophy winner
more inRaceday Intel
- Who are the strongest and weakest favourites at Cheltenham? Johnny and DJ have their say along with their best weekend wagers
- 2.43 Newcastle: The Eider is more like a conditions race because of Mr Vango - and this is the horse I'm backing against him
- Who is Willie Mullins' chosen one in the race that makes Grand National winners? Paul Townend reckons the answer is 'obvious'
- 3.15 Fairyhouse: Is Grangeclare West the pick for Willie Mullins as he bids to land the Bobbyjo for the fourth year running?
- 3.35 Kempton: can he emulate Pendil? Katate Dori in 'tip-top' shape in quest to join elite as multiple Ladbrokes Trophy winner