What comes next for Constitution Hill? Graeme Rodway on how the future might pan out for the former champion

There is no doubt that seeing Constitution Hill make his debut on the Flat is going to be fascinating, and there are so many questions that need answering. Does he still retain his ability? How will he come out of the stalls? Will he handle Tapeta? Is a mile and a half too short?

However, the one that trumps them all is: what is the long-term goal?

Are connections really contemplating what seemed unthinkable after his third fall in four outings at Newcastle in November and looking to throw their hat into the Champion Hurdle ring at the last minute?

I’d bet good money that might not have been on the agenda had all of the big guns been fit and well. But from State Man to Sir Gino and Lossiemouth, they have steadily either been ruled out or look uncertain to run, and even a sub-par Constitution Hill would have a chance.

Crunch time: Constitution Hill's trainer Nicky Henderson and owner Michael Buckley Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

You can’t blame his team for having a rethink, and Ladbrokes are offering several specials on Constitution Hill. Interestingly, they make it just 9-4 that he wins at Southwell and turns up for the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, so they consider it to be close to a foregone conclusion that he would line up at the festival were he to come home in front on his Flat debut.

I often ask myself three questions about a race like this: what’s the best thing that can happen, what’s the worst thing that can happen, and what’s the most likely outcome?

Constitution Hill to win and then win the Champion Hurdle is the best and that is 7-1, but I fear the worst and he gets beaten.

In that scenario, he probably wouldn’t line up at Cheltenham, but that depends on the manner of the defeat and who beats him. It’s 11-4 for him to be beaten and run in the Champion Hurdle, but no price is being offered about him being turned over and then not going to Cheltenham.

Let’s hope that's not a sign that it's the most likely outcome.

Constitution Hill combinations

Ladbrokes: 9-4 win at Southwell & run in Champion Hurdle, 11-4 get beaten at Southwell & run in Champion Hurdle, 7 win at Southwell & win Champion Hurdle, 8 win at Southwell & not run in Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill winning distance at Southwell

Ladbrokes: 9-4 length or more, 11-4 two lengths or more, 6 three lengths or more, 9 four lengths or more, 12 five lengths or more

