'We've kept him fresh for it' - Dan Skelton relies on one as he bids for remarkable sixth win in last nine editions of £50,000 race

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You only have to look at the Hillhouse Quarry Handicap Chase winners' roll to see that Dan Skelton targets this race as he has saddled five winners, a second and a third in the last eight runnings.

The trainer relies on Hoe Joly Smoke , who has had wind surgery since finishing sixth in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Kempton in February. It is not hard to argue that he looks well handicapped off a mark 1lb lower than when third behind stablemate Panic Attack in the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November, and he is a big player after a break.

Another runner returning from a short break is Donnacha , who has not been seen since beating Ultima runner-up Jagwar at Cheltenham in January. A 5lb rise for that career-best performance is not unduly harsh, although he does have a tendency to make mistakes.

Twinjets also arrives off the back of a personal best, having finished second off a big weight at Newbury last month.

He will not have everything his own way in front, with Myretown and Jipcot in the field, and may again struggle to give weight all round.

Califet En Vol is not without a chance if bouncing back from a below-par effort at Kempton, while Il Ridoto is well handicapped on the pick of his form, but the biggest dangers may be Hombre De Guerra and Dubai Days .

This course seems to bring out the best in them, given they have three and five wins at Ayr respectively. Both are just a couple of pounds above their last winning marks.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Twinjets and Il Ridoto

Twinjets has been running consistently well. He likes a smallish field, which suited him the last day and he ran really well, he's just come up against an improver. Jay [Tidball] takes 5lb off because he's probably not the best handicapped in the world. Il Ridoto has run well at this course before. He didn't get the trip the last time at Cheltenham in the Kim Muir, but I keep thinking he's going to pop up and win one at some stage or another. He's on a mark that he could well run tidily at.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Califet En Vol

I think the ground will be nice for him. He's normally quite consistent and we've left him in another race at Ayr over three miles on Saturday too. We've run horses twice at the meeting before, so we might do that again, provided he comes out of this race well.

Nicky Henderson: trains Califet En Vol Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Nigel Hawke, trainer of Donnacha

He's had a little bit of a break and his form is absolutely solid after beating Jagwar last time out. We were going to go to the festival, but the ground stumped that, so luckily this race has come up. The positive is we come to Ayr with a fresh horse. We're expecting a good run, but the softer the better for him.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Hoe Joly Smoke

He's got a fair chance. The track should suit him and we've kept him fresh for it. He's run some really good races this season, so hopefully there's another big performance in him.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

By Chris Cook

1. The Cumbria yard of Nicky Richards has been sending out winners for fun lately, with eight in a row at one stage and nine from their last 12 runners, mostly in handicaps. Richards sends three to Ayr for day one of the Scottish National meeting, with Saracen Beau most likely to keep the good times rolling. The grey was having only his second start in a handicap hurdle when scoring at Doncaster last time. The way he cruised into contention that day suggests a 7lb rise might not stop him.

2. You don't see many handicap runners who are officially 15lb well in but that's the situation for Cindy Lou Who . Named after a Dr Seuss character, she seemed on the point of gaining a Listed success at Bath 12 days ago until Azure Angel, playing the Grinch, stole it from her in the final stride. The third and fourth were rated 105 and 102, so the 83-rated Cindy Lou Who evidently ran a career best by some margin. Connections are forced to have a go in a 6f handicap at the end of Newbury's card before the assessor fires her up the scale by more than a stone.

3. Do unlucky horses keep getting unlucky? Connections of Alvin hope not after his first couple of handicaps went poorly. Baulked just as he was about to make a run at Southwell last month, he was eased and finished last. Then at Lingfield, on All-Weather Finals Day, he was hampered at the start and forced to take a wide trip before running on into a close third. Now he switches to fast turf at Bath for a sprint handicap. Look out for another strong finish.

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