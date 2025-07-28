'We've had this race in mind for ages' - dual Galway festival winner bids for more Ballybrit brilliance

Don't let the form figures fool you, nor the fact that it's now almost two years since he won a race. The goalposts always move closer to Dunum when he shoots at Galway and, if he isn't hitting the back of the net, he's rattling the crossbar.

You'll see the numbers 680 next to Dunum's name on the racecard but the numbers become 1313 when you just factor in Galway form.

He's become a Ballybrit icon with wins at the 2022 and 2023 festivals and trainer Natalia Lupini is making no secret of everything having been geared towards Galway in 2025.