'We've had this day in mind for him for a while' - analysis, key quotes and our each-way double for the John Smith's Cup and Bunbury Cup

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Two of the summer's biggest handicaps, the John Smith's Cup at York and Newmarket's Betway Bunbury Cup (3.25 ) take place on Super Saturday.

Here's the lowdown on each race, with expert insight from Harry Wilson and insight from trainers on the leading contenders.

The draw has less of an impact in the Bunbury Cup, with those who finished in the first four places in the last ten years split evenly between single-figure and double-figure stalls (20 apiece).

The fact you need to be well handicapped still stands, with runners in the last ten years needing to have an average of 10.4lb in hand to win. The average winning RPR in that timeframe is 110.3.

The obvious place to start is with Aalto , who won this in 2024 and has dropped to a mark 5lb lower than when beaten a nose by More Thunder, who has since placed in two Group 1s. He’s clearly well treated and this has likely been the plan.

Aalto (orange stripes): was a narrow runner-up in last year's Bunbury Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Aalto is also 4lb better off with Dark Tornado , who has to shoulder a 6lb penalty for last month’s course-and-distance win, as does Royal Zabeel , who took his record over this course and distance to 2-2 with victory here last week, although Conor Whiteley’s useful 5lb claim helps offset some of that.

Buckingham Palace Stakes runner-up Elarak is officially 3lb well-in and has won at the course, so warrants respect, but this looks an ideal race for Back In Black , whose form last year is working out well and who has shaped as though he’d benefit from dropping back in trip on his three starts this season.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Royal Zabeel and Nostrum

It's going to be tough for Royal Zabeel with a penalty, but he likes the track. He's definitely up to Listed and Group races. Nostrum has been running well and he was very unlucky at the track last time, when he went for a gap and it half shut on him. I think if he'd gotten through, he'd have gone very close.

Richard Spencer, trainer of Two Tribes

He’s in great form and has a decent draw in ten, but he has a lot of weight to carry which'll make things tricky.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell Estates, owners of Elarak

He ran a great race to be second in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. He's drawn on the wing but likes things his own way, so it should suit.

Richard Brown, adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Colombier

He ran a solid race in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. We’ll let him take his chance but he will probably come into his own in the autumn with some ease in the ground.

Reporting by David Milnes and Matt Rennie

There are a few things to consider when trying to solve a puzzle like the John Smith’s Cup.

We can start with the draw, and the stats point to one thing: a low stall is best. When adjusted for non-runners, the record of horses drawn in stalls higher than ten in handicaps of 14 or more runners over this trip at York since 2017 reads just 5-311 (44 races), and three of those winners came when soft featured in the going description.

The John Smith’s Cup itself has painted a similar picture in that timeframe, with runners drawn ten or lower not only winning seven of the nine runnings but also accounting for 72 per cent of those who finished in the first four.

More importantly, and it might sound quite obvious, you need a horse well ahead of their mark. Looking at the last ten runnings, horses needed to have on average 10lb in hand to win the John Smith’s Cup. Therefore, likely improvers are the way to go.

Warrant Holder: is one of several improvers ahead of their mark Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The three who stand out on that front are Warrant Holder , Raammee and Castle Stuart , who all posted Racing Post Ratings 11lb higher than their marks last time and are officially 6lb, 3lb and 4lb well-in respectively.

Raammee shaped as though he’d appreciate stepping up in trip last time and is open to more improvement at this distance, but has a wider-than-ideal draw in stall 14 to overcome. Warrant Holder (stall nine) and Castle Stuart (seven) have fared better on that front.

There are a handful of other potential improvers, notably Danger Bay (three), and one who could be going under the radar is Quai De Bethune , likely because he was well beaten at Epsom last time.

That was his first start since winning the Golden Gates at Royal Ascot last year, and he travelled well for a long way before his lack of race-fitness told late on.

He’s expected to take a big step forward from that, is well drawn in stall six and should relish getting back on better ground. He’s got a lot in his favour.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Warrant Holder

He ran a great race to be runner-up at Royal Ascot and has come out of that in good order. As a previous course-and-distance winner, the drop back to a mile and a quarter should play to his strengths.

William Haggas, trainer of Yabher

It's a very strong race this year. I thought the handicapper was particularly harsh putting Yabher up 12lb for a soft-ground win, and stall 13 is a bit wide. They don't always go that fast in this, so we might head forward.

Karl Burke, trainer of Thunder Run

We ran him at Ascot but the mile there is probably too short for him. He likes York and the trip, and hopefully he can prove himself to be competitive.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Danger Bay

We've had this day in mind for him for a while since his win at Redcar. He's got a good draw and we'll keep our fingers crossed he can run a big race in what looks a very hot running.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Will Scarlet

He ran a super race to win at Newcastle last time and has come out of that in good shape. He carries a penalty which will be tough but has a good draw and has an each-way shout.

Will Scarlet: carries a penalty for winning at Newcastle Credit: Grossick Photography

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Mohammed Jaber, owner of Hand Of God

He missed a race at Epsom because of the soft ground so hopefully this surface will be better for him, although he wouldn’t want it rattling quick.

Richard Brown, adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Quai De Bethune

He ran a solid enough race at Epsom having been off the track for a long time. He'll probably need another run to sharpen him up, but hopefully he can show that he retains his ability.

Roger Varian, trainer of Raammee

He’s in great form but is still a bit inexperienced, so it depends if he's grown up enough for a race like this.

Peter Fahey, joint-trainer of Have Secret , Castle Stuart and Rainbow Nebula

Have Secret seems to keep improving and he'll definitely give his best. This was the plan for Castle Stuart at the beginning of the year. He can be a bit keen in parts of his races, but he should settle in a field like this. Rainbow Nebula has an awful lot of ability, but it just hasn't quite happened for him yet. He's getting better with racing.

James Owen, trainer of Sportingsilvermine

He was really good in the Old Newton Cup and he's versatile distance-wise. He hasn't got the best draw in stall 12, but we can ride him positively. He loves quick ground, too.

Reporting by David Milnes and Matt Rennie

Harry Wilson's each-way double

Back In Black and Quai De Bethune

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