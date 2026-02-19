'We've got him in good nick' - can Welsh Grand National favourite Jubilee Express bounce back in Devon marathon?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jubilee Express's last two seasons have been geared around the Welsh Grand National. The second attempt in December went worse than the first in 2024, when he was runner-up, but his latest pulled-up effort at Chepstow is easy to forgive.

A dour stayer who likes to get his toe in, Jubilee Express experienced conditions that were far quicker than the official going description of good to soft in the Welsh National. The time was 8.26sec faster than Racing Post standard and he was found wanting in the conditions, as so many others were, when Gold Cup contender Haiti Couleurs proved too classy.

Every Devon National runner bar Exeter specialists Art Decco and Largy Poet would have been well out of the weights at Chepstow, and it may be worth concentrating on the top three in the handicap here.

Art Decco has course-and-distance form figures of 112 and won this a year ago, but he’s 6lb higher, entering the veteran stage, and was pulled up for the first time in his career in the Surrey National last time.

He needs to bounce back, whereas Largy Poet's recent staying-on second at Wincanton suggested he is worth another crack at a proper marathon trip.

Largy Poet’s only run beyond three miles two furlongs came when he was never a factor in the Berkshire National in November.

The surface was too fast for the stamina-laden seven-year-old that day, but he remains unexposed after contesting only four chases, represents the thriving Paul Nicholls, is unbeaten at the track and has form figures of 211 on heavy ground.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

An inspection is due to take place at Exeter at 8am on Friday, with some areas of the course waterlogged. Those that are not were described as heavy, and rain is forecast during racing.

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Largy Poet

He ran well last time and he won at Exeter last year, so both of those things are in his favour. I’m not sure he’s well handicapped, but we’re putting on the blinkers to help him travel better through the race.

Robert Walford, trainer of Art Decco

He loves Exeter and seems as well in himself as he did when he won the race last year. He does love the course and that means we’re very hopeful.

Robert Walford: "He does love the course and that means we’re very hopeful"

Sam Thomas, trainer of Jubilee Express

He’s been fine since Chepstow and in hindsight we shouldn’t have run him there, but when you have the favourite for a prestigious race like that, it’s hard not to take your chance. Conditions should suit him much more in this race and we think we’ve got him in good nick.

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Sizable Sam

It’s a big step up in distance from his previous race and it looks like it’s going to be hard work in that ground, but I've always thought he'd stay. I’ve been struggling to find him races a little bit, but this will give us the chance to test if he'll make up into a National-type horse.

Ian Williams, trainer of Catch Catchfire

He ran a huge race at Lingfield last time and I think if he’d have jumped either of the last two fences better he’d have won. Going right-handed here will suit him and the ground is in his favour.

Andy Irvine, trainer of Gold Clermont

It’s her first run back with us and the ground is going to suit her. She’s got no weight on her back and has a good 7lb claimer riding her too. She seems really well.

Ryan Potter, trainer of Ithaka

All he does is stay and gallop so this race should suit him. He won well last time, when our horses weren’t really in form, but they've turned the corner now. If he runs well it opens lots of doors for him.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

By David Carr

Eligible for grand finale

Go for Constitution Hill but stay for Eligible. The message for the youngsters flocking to the Friday Night Live meeting at Southwell is to respect your elders. The 2023 Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill is the headline act on his Flat debut (7.30) but Eligible, who is a year his senior, is almost as fascinating a contender in the closing seven-furlong handicap (8.30). He is ten yet appears to be better than ever, having won his last three starts – taken down early each time, patiently ridden by Jo Mason and swooping late to score with something to spare. Completing a four-timer by defying a career-high mark on his 68th outing would be quite an achievement for a horse who has been racing since 2018.

Serious rival for Fun Fun Fun

Not for the first time, Willie Mullins sets punters a dilemma. His Fun Fun Fun is unquestionably the class act in the Listed mares' chase at Exeter (3.14), having won a Grade 3 at Limerick and then defied a penalty in Listed company at Perth last spring. Yet it is equally certain that she has been below her best in two outings this season, without any obvious excuse. And while Neil Mulholland's Blue Las has to brush up her jumping, she is improving as a chaser and does not need to improve much to be a serious rival in receipt of 4lb.

Sunway bids to end Godolphin run

There is domination and then there is Godolphin’s stranglehold on the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy at Meydan (5.45). The royal blue colours have won the mile-and-three-quarter race for the last nine years, having the first three home in 2019 and the first four two years later. However, the David Menuisier-trained Sunway stands in the way of their attempt for ten in a row. He has promised to make a smart stayer ever since he was placed in the Irish Derby and the St Leger in 2024 and seems to have benefited from being gelded in the close season, judged on the way he won over this course and distance last month. Silvestre de Sousa got a fine tune out of him then and is back on board.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.