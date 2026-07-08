'We've been waiting for this' - why you should pay attention to this July festival gem

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There is a healthy diet of top handicaps for three-year-old sprinters running through the first half of the season. Most attention is focused on the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which takes place at Royal Ascot, and the charity sprint at York, which gets an otherwise quiet Saturday to itself.

This race punches as hard as either when it comes to producing Group-class horses of the near future. The surface reading shows three winners in the last ten years who have made an impact in top sprints. Quinault has been placed in a Champions Sprint, Lethal Levi won Listed races and the Ayr Gold Cup while Dancing Star took the same year's Stewards' Cup.

Going a little deeper shows loads of beaten horses who wound up landing a top sprint handicap. Quinault even beat Mill Stream, who on the first anniversary of that defeat won the July Cup over the same course and distance.

This running of the 6f Betway Handicap (3.00) is well placed to hold up the race's history. The form of both the Holyroodhouse and charity sprint is represented, more by the five-furlong race. The first, second, ninth and 11th from York run, while from Ascot we have the third, fourth, fifth, eighth, 14th and last of 27. Even the last of those, Jazl, is not discounted as he will be more at home over this stiff track.

So many of those horses are interesting. What might have been overlooked is another major summer sprint formline, that of the Windsor Sprint Series. River Spey won a qualifier in that series at the start of last month. Neither the market nor the start did him any favours, but he powered through to beat a group of similarly unexposed three-year-olds.

That is not to say River Spey is even in the two or three likeliest winners. We are still at the stage of the season where any three-year-old formline, even at sprint distances, is well worth your time poring over. It rarely applies more strongly than with this race, which could prove as indicative as any on this card.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of May Angel

We dropped him back to five furlongs at Royal Ascot, where he finished to good effect, suggesting this extra furlong should suit him well.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Mohammed Sultan, owner of Jazl

We're putting a line through his effort at Royal Ascot. We had a few who ran poorly there and have run well since, so we're hoping he's the same.

Roger Varian, trainer of Calico Blue

It’s a competitive race, as it always is, but he’s lightly raced and could well be still improving. He finished fourth when drawn on the wrong side in the Palace of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot, and I wouldn’t swap him.

William Haggas, trainer of Thunder Call

He’s very well and won very well at York last time. He’s certainly not gone backwards since then, and has a decent draw in stall seven.

Ed Dunlop, trainer of Starmade

He ran a cracker to be fifth over five furlongs at Royal Ascot, where he finished off well and suggested this extra furlong would suit him well.

Ed Walker, trainer of River Spey

We've been waiting for this pretty much since he missed the cut for the Palace of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot. This is a good pot to aim at with a progressive sprinter who did well to win at Windsor last month, losing ground at the start yet still able to get up close home. He's been kept fresh since then and is in good order.

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