'We've been waiting for this ground all year' - who fancies their chances in this fiendish handicap at Listowel?

This is an extremely tricky handicap and all 11 of those lining up hold plausible chances.

At first glance, Starford catches the eye. The progressive three-year-old was raised 20lb after winning his first two handicaps but was only beaten by a neck at Galway on his next run. The form of that second couldn’t have worked out much worse, however, with the first and third being beaten by more than 20 lengths next time.

Clear Quartz got the better of Granite Bay and Burren Song at Roscommon last time. Granite Bay looks the best of that trio now, given his small 2lb rise and as a winner at the Listowel festival last year, but this looks a stronger race.

Soaring Monarch took this last year off a 4lb higher mark, having dropped in the weights since that success following some poor runs. Trainer James Barrett should have him primed for this.

Cristal Clere has not won for more than two years but he went close on his last start at Ballinrobe in July when beaten under two lengths by San Salvador, the winner going on to run well in the Blazers Handicap Chase at Galway. Connections of the seven-year-old have been waiting for softer conditions and he should go close despite his big weight.

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Taipan

He's got his soft ground again. He's been waiting for it since Galway. He's a great old servant.

John Nallen, trainer of Cristal Clere

We've been waiting for this ground the whole year for him. He has a lot of weight but is in good order. He's a soft-ground summer horse, so hopefully he can run well. But it is a very competitive handicap.

Mark Fahey, trainer of Clear Quartz

He won well over a mile and a half the last day. He has a few pounds to find again with the horses he beat at Roscommon but it is a good pot. Young Reese Holohan is riding him. He's a very good 10lb claimer from the pony racing circuit.

Jarlath Fahey, trainer of Granite Bay

He's come out of his Roscommon run very well. We probably got held up on the rail a bit and he was coming strong at the end. The ground should be okay for him and the only concern is the distance, with the race being reduced to a mile and three [furlongs, from 1m4f].

James Barrett, trainer of Soaring Monarch

The ground might be an issue but the trip should suit him. We probably ran him the last day when the ground was a bit quick. He's nicely in off his mark and we'll take our chance.

