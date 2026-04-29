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'We're taking on Teahupoo' - the bookies smell blood in the Thursday showpiece at Punchestown and Johnny Dineen agrees
Everybody always wants to take on Teahupoo. Well, not everyone, but you get the gist. For a horse who has won 14 times, half of them in Grade 1s, he doesn’t really seem to be regarded as one of the greatest staying hurdlers of the modern era. Best of a bad bunch is what gets thrown at him and don’t you dare mention him in the same sentence as Big Buck’s, Inglis Drever, Quevega, Baracouda, or even Flooring Porter.
But, you never know, maybe a third straight success in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle might start to see him get the respect he deserves. Lest we forget, he is still only nine. How is that even possible? He seems to have been around since Thatcher was in power.
Teahupoo’s reputation has changed on a regular basis. He used to be a mudlark; he used to need ages between his races; he used to run twice a season, three times max; he was a two-miler who ran in a Champion Hurdle once upon a time, as well.
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Published on inRaceday Intel
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- 'I couldn't even entertain backing Teahupoo' - Johnny Dineen is in an unforgiving mood ahead of Thursday's action at Punchestown
- 6.05 Punchestown: 'He lost little in defeat and will love conditions' - popular veteran Bob Olinger out to land another Grade 1
- Is Kopek Des Bordes the next chasing superstar from Closutton? We asked Davy Russell, Johnny Dineen and Tom Segal
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: all the key angles on the second day of the Punchestown festival
- 4.50 Punchestown: can the Willie Mullins brigade stop Cheltenham hero The Mourne Rambler from doubling up?