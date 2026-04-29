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Raceday Inteltomorrow
18:05 Punchestown
premium

'We're taking on Teahupoo' - the bookies smell blood in the Thursday showpiece at Punchestown and Johnny Dineen agrees

Teahupoo and Jack Kennedy after their Christmas Hurdle win at Leopardstown
Teahupoo: bidding for an eighth Grade 1 triumph at Punchestown on ThursdayCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Everybody always wants to take on Teahupoo. Well, not everyone, but you get the gist. For a horse who has won 14 times, half of them in Grade 1s, he doesn’t really seem to be regarded as one of the greatest staying hurdlers of the modern era. Best of a bad bunch is what gets thrown at him and don’t you dare mention him in the same sentence as Big Buck’s, Inglis Drever, Quevega, Baracouda, or even Flooring Porter.

But, you never know, maybe a third straight success in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle might start to see him get the respect he deserves. Lest we forget, he is still only nine. How is that even possible? He seems to have been around since Thatcher was in power.

Teahupoo’s reputation has changed on a regular basis. He used to be a mudlark; he used to need ages between his races; he used to run twice a season, three times max; he was a two-miler who ran in a Champion Hurdle once upon a time, as well. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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