'We're looking forward to getting her back on track' - Minnie Hauk bids to defend Yorkshire Oaks crown in red-hot running

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You have to rewind to Islington in 2003 to find the last filly to go back-to-back in the Yorkshire Oaks .

Even the mighty Enable didn't achieve the feat, as Sea Of Class won between her two victories in 2017 and 2019.

But Minnie Hauk is back to defend the crown she won so decisively last year and the dark, showery skies above the Knavesmire won't do her prospects any harm at all.

Last year's emphatic victory over Estrange was part of a glorious three-year-old campaign for Minnie Hauk, which saw her land the Cheshire, Epsom, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks in the space of just over three months. She was the queen of the season.

She went on to produce a career best in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe when only gunned down late by Daryz and was probably over the top when a well-beaten favourite in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar.

This season has been hit and miss, however.

A winning return in the Mooresbridge Stakes was followed by a very tame effort when 4-6 for the Tattersalls Gold Cup. She ran big when second to Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, but returned to the track a month later for the King George and blew out completely.

It is hard to know which Minnie Hauk will turn up here, but the best version of herself would take the world of beating, and Aidan O'Brien reports her to be in terrific nick.

"Minnie seems to be in great form," the trainer said. "She won this race last year and it has always been the intention to come back for it again. The track suits her and everybody seems very happy with her, so we're looking forward to getting her back on track."

'Kalpana is good but not that good' - says Racing Post tipster Graeme Rodway

How good is Kalpana ? That is a question I have been wrestling with since she won her first Group 1 in the filly and mare race on Champions Day at Ascot and shot towards the front of the market for last year’s Arc. I was inclined to think she was good but not that good.

It should be stated that this is all relative, of course. She is evidently a top-class mare, but in concluding that she wasn’t that good I was comparing her with the cream of the crop and didn’t have her in the bracket of Daryz, Ombudsman and the real top horses. Not even close.

I felt vindicated in my view that she wasn’t that good all of last season. When it came to the crunch against the very best, she always came up short. From Los Angeles to Whirl, Calandagan and Giavellotto – they made her look a solid horse but not a top one. I was right.

Her finishing seven lengths behind Daryz when seventh in the Arc just confirmed that, but now suddenly I am questioning myself again because – somehow – she won the King George!

Am I to instantly believe that she should be considered among the top bracket? What has changed? She is a five-year-old now and not many improve at that age. Is she an exception?

Kalpana: King George winner for Andrew Balding and Juddmonte Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

So many questions, and they are difficult to answer. She improved to win the King George, but by only 1lb on Racing Post Ratings, and taking her length-and-a-half defeat of Calandagan at face value is a mistake. Calandagan was 7lb below his best on RPRs that day.

That backs up my inclination that there was something fishy about her King George victory. Maybe it just fell in her lap because, as said before, she is a solid horse but not a top one. Solid can be good enough if the best underperform, and that’s what happened.

Four of her five highest Racing Post Ratings have come at right-handed Ascot, which has a significantly shorter straight than left-handed York, and I’d hazard a guess that, if she had failed again in the King George, she would not even be favourite to beat Minnie Hauk here.

The fact that Kalpana didn’t fail is neither here nor there in terms of assessing her. I’m a strong believer that your first instinct is often your best one and “she’s good but not that good” is still ringing around my head. Let’s see whether she can prove me wrong again.

Graeme Rodway, tipster

What they say

David Menuisier, trainer of Inis Mor

She ran a mighty race at the Curragh. She was ridden a little further back than she would have liked, but we were tackling the trip for the first time and we thought the pace was likely to be absolutely furious. That’s why we rode her pretty cool. She was a little bit keen, while she didn’t get the gap at the right time around the bend when the winner went for home. I thought we were a really good second and possibly could have finished closer to the winner. She ran a blinder in France as well, and on that evidence she has every right to go to York and run really well. I’m probably less worried than most about rain because this filly goes on any ground, and Oisin [Murphy] said at Chantilly that on ground a tad softer, she would have gone even closer. So I’m not looking at the forecast and worrying.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Legacy Link

She's been freshened up since Royal Ascot and seems in very good order coming into the race. We know she likes the track, having won the Musidora Stakes there in May, but this is the highest calibre of filly she's faced.

Read more York Raceday Intel

Is Kalpana the real deal? King George heroine bids to follow up Ascot win but team warn 'it's definitely not a given'

Johanna Walsh is ready to surpass Diamond Necklace's level - Kalpana and Minnie Hauk will struggle to live with her in Yorkshire Oaks

Sun Goddess is a Group 1 horse running in a sales race - but is Aidan O'Brien's filly unbeatable in red-hot Harry's Half Million?

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