Welsh history, the £100 horse and first chances for those whose families are steeped in Grand National history

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

History is against him and things did not work out for Haiti Couleurs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but trainer Rebecca Curtis remains full of hope that he can land a first Grand National win for Wales since 1905.

Her front-runner, winner of the Irish and Welsh Grand Nationals last year, weakened quickly from two out at Cheltenham and was pulled up by champion jockey Sean Bowen before the last.

Curtis said: “I’m really looking forward to this, hopefully it’s his type of race. I’m very excited. He’s been good since Cheltenham, we’ve just freshened him up. We haven’t done an awful lot with him because obviously he was fully fit.

“Sean is adamant that he wasn’t at his best. I don’t know if that’s because the ground was a shade too quick for him. The ground was very fast; there was definitely no soft in it. Or perhaps he wasn’t quite right? You can never tell with horses. If only they could talk.

“It’s probably a blessing in a way that he was pulled up where he was and he didn’t seem an overly tired horse.”

Haiti Couleurs: bidding for a National hat-trick Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Curtis believes that the marathon trip will suit Haiti Couleurs, who also landed the Denman Chase at Newbury in February.

“He’s a very strong stayer and he’s a good jumper,” she said. “It’s a shame he’s got 11st 10lb, I think they were quite hard giving him 7lb for his win in the Denman, and, of course, he’s 25lb higher than when winning the Irish National at Fairyhouse last April.

“But he’s run his best races in big fields over long trips with lots of fences. He’s running off his highest ever mark, which is a big ask, but we’ll give it a go.”

Curtis had Teaforthree finish third in the National in 2013 and is full of hope that Haiti Couleurs can emulate what Kirkland achieved in 1905 and give Wales a first National winner in 121 years.

She recalled: “We thought we had it won when Teaforthree jumped the last just about in front, but he tired a bit on the run-in. He ran a blinder. I am sure a replica of that performance would take Haiti Couleurs very close.

“It would be massive to win it for Wales – winning it for Britain would be good too, because it’s normally going to the Irish every year."

For many years Aintree was Patrick Neville's 'annual holiday' - now he has his first runner

Patrick Neville hasn’t missed a Grand National as a spectator since 1996. For many years a trip to Aintree has been his “annual holiday”. Now he has a runner in the race with a realistic chance of winning in The Real Whacker .

“I love the race,” said Neville. “I have so many great memories. We were good friends with the Monty’s Pass team when he won it in 2003 – that was some occasion.

“Richard Dunwoody was always my favourite jockey so it was extra special when he won it on West Tip in 1986. And now I have my first runner in the race."

The Real Whacker: has the class

The Real Whacker, fifth in last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, possesses that vital touch of class which recent winners of the National have needed.

“He’s in great form, will love the fences, and I couldn’t be happier with him,” said Neville. “We’ve given him a lighter campaign this year.

“He ran in the Gold Cup and the Aintree Bowl last year. We’ve prepared him specifically for the National all season.

“He runs best when fresh. He’s a spring horse who loves spring ground.”

The Real Whacker has thrived recently.

“I took him away for a schooling session the other day, and he went really well,” said Neville. “The work is done. Now I can enjoy the occasion with my own runner for the first time. It’s a dream come true for me.”

McCain-Mitchell and Twiston-Davies bid to follow family traditions

Toby McCain-Mitchell , grandson of Red Rum’s trainer Ginger McCain, has his first ride in the Grand National aboard Top Of The Bill .

The nephew of Donald McCain has ridden 31 winners this season and looks likely to develop into a leading contender for the conditional jockeys’ title next year.

Toby McCain-Mitchell: has his first ride in the Grand National Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

Willy Twiston-Davies, joint-trainer of Top Of The Bill, said: “Toby is a very good rider, and is enjoying an excellent season.

“He works very hard and deserves this first National ride in a race which his family has lots of history in. Hopefully it will be a memorable first ride.”

The Twiston-Davies family is, of course, also steeped in Grand National history. Willy’s father Nigel won it with Earth Summit (1998) and Bindaree (2002).

It’s Willy’s first season as joint-holder of the licence with Nigel, and a National triumph would crown an excellent campaign. The pair are also represented by Beauport, the mount of Sam Twiston-Davies.

Twig could provide one of the biggest rags-to-riches stories of them all

The Grand National has a rich history of providing rags-to-riches, fairytale successes. One of the biggest of all would surely be if Twig , the horse bought for £100, and partnered by little-known conditional Beau Morgan, could land the £1 million race.

Twig, who began his career with heavy defeats in bumpers, showed rapid progression as a point-to-pointer, finished tenth in the National last year, and continued his remarkable rise by landing the Becher Chase in December.

Twig: represents Ben Pauling and Beau Morgan in the National Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

His trainer Ben Pauling said: “He's in great form and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on in the race again. Him running so well last year was a result we never expected and he showed he loved the fences again in the Becher. However, we're under no illusions of how tough a race it is again and our eyes are wide open to it.

"Winning the Grand National would be an amazing story, as would getting that big £500,000 bonus [as a Becher Chase winner], but we're hoping he can get round."

Read more Aintree Raceday Intel:

Training titans go head-to-head as Dan Skelton bids to pull off a Grand National gamble and prevent more Mullins domination

2026 Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and Keith Melrose's ratings for all 34 runners

2026 Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree

'If I had to pick one I’d go with him' - inside the Willie Mullins camp with a Grand National hat-trick on the line

Six chances in the Grand National for JP McManus - but will one yard hold the key to the leading owner's chances of a fourth win?

There might be 34 runners but our in-depth Grand National guide points to one standout contender - who fits the bill?

'He's been trained for the race and I wouldn't swap him' - key quotes and analysis for the undercard races on Grand National day

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.