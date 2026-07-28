'We think this course over this trip will suit him well' - in-form Joseph O'Brien hoping Cannes can bounce back in Goodwood opener

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Cannes will attempt to bounce back from a below-par effort when he lines up in the opening handicap after failing to justify favouritism in the King George V Stakes.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained son of Sea The Stars arrived at Royal Ascot with a growing reputation but could finish only 14th after never landing a serious blow.

His trainer suggested Cannes was left with too much to do off a steadily run race, while it was also his first start on good to firm ground. With Goodwood's watering expected to ease conditions, a return to a more suitable surface could play more to his strengths.

His early form reads well. Cannes chased home Group performers James J Braddock as a two-year-old and Asakir in the spring, giving the impression his current mark still leaves room for manoeuvre if rediscovering that level.

The stable has continued its excellent run of form since Royal Ascot, operating at a 26 per cent strike-rate over the last fortnight, while landing Monday's feature handicap at the Galway Festival.

"He's been training nicely since Ascot and we think this course over this trip will suit him well," said O'Brien. "We think and hope he will take a big step forward from that run and, hopefully, he can get back on track."

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Chief among the dangers is the Andrew Balding-trained fellow Al Shaqab runner, Hatteen , who has progressed with each start this season. Runner-up on his first two outings before opening his account over this trip at Doncaster, he looks the type to continue improving now tackling a deeper contest.

Hatteen: won the St Leger Trial Novice Stakes last time at Doncaster Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

William Haggas saddles the intriguing Infraad , whose handicap debut at Chester can be marked up considerably. After winning a Pontefract maiden over 1m2f in April, he endured a troubled passage at Chester, where he was slowly away, failed to settle and repeatedly met traffic before finishing strongly into third. The step up to 1m4f looks a positive and he remains open to significant improvement from his current mark.

Tierra Del Toro also commands respect. A Wathnan Racing purchase following his excellent effort in the London Gold Cup, he was unable to build on that promise in the King George V Stakes, but connections will hope a return to slightly calmer waters can see him back on an upward curve.

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Tierra Del Toro

His run in the London Gold Cup was very good. It didn't really happen for him at Ascot and this is very competitive but we hope we can see a return to that London Gold Cup form.

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