'We know he's better than that' - beaten Royal Ascot favourite bids to redeem himself as Aidan O'Brien targets juvenile double

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Carry The Flag has the opportunity to quickly get back to winning ways in the Listed Coolmore Stud Blackbeard Tipperary Stakes (2.33 ) having proved an underwhelming 5-2 favourite in the Norfolk Stakes a fortnight ago.

The No Nay Never colt renews rivalry with the Michael Grassick-trained Abletai after the pair fought out a pulsating finish in a course-and-distance maiden in May.

Carry The Flag justified 30-100 favouritism in laboured fashion on that occasion with a head separating him and Abletai, who dead-heated for second with Sun Goddess.

He proved far sharper stepped up to 6f next time at the Curragh, going with plenty of zip in front before being reeled in by subsequent Coventry winner Great Barrier Reef. Having gone off a well-fancied favourite at Royal Ascot, he was beaten seven lengths into ninth, never looking like getting into contention.

Backing up quickly from Ascot is less of a concern as Sun Goddess successfully did so last week, while Aidan O'Brien did something similar with Land Force when landing this race in 2018.

Aidan O'Brien: trainer of Carry The Flag Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

"We're not sure why he ran so bad in the Norfolk," said O'Brien. "There was no real reason for it, so we've just decided to put a line through it. We know he's better than that. He seems to have come out of the race fine so we're going to let him take his chance."

Abletai hasn't run since that cracking effort behind Carry The Flag in May and could provide plenty of resistance again.

"We were expecting that kind of run the first day at Navan but he misbehaved," said Grassick. "He didn't learn anything the first day and still ran a bit with the choke out at Naas. We decided not go to Ascot and keep him for this race so we're hoping he has a good, strong chance.

"There's only a head between him and Carry The Flag and our horse got a bit unbalanced. Hopefully he'll be a bit more streetwise today."

The Paddy Twomey-trained Big Negotiator showed a fine attitude to get off the mark at York when beating a subsequent winner before not disgracing herself when beaten fewer than seven lengths in the Queen Mary five days later. She's another danger.

The prospect of a Listed double for Ballydoyle could prove popular with punters as Florida Bay has a similarly leading chance in the Listed Pat Smullen Stakes (3.44 ) under Jack Cleary.

The Mehmas colt finished third in a 7f Leopardstown maiden on debut in a race which is working out extraordinarily well given he had both the Chesham and Windsor Castle winners in front of him, and he went two places better at Fairyhouse last month.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained One Number and Ranting Duke for Diego Dias are both still maidens but seem the most likely to give Florida Bay something to think about.

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