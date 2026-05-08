'We just want to keep the ball rolling' - champion Dan Skelton targets first success in £80,000 Haydock feature

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Dan Skelton has ticked off plenty of big-race successes in the jumps calendar but the Swinton Handicap Hurdle has always eluded the newly crowned champion trainer, and he bids to end that with two chances in the £80,000 contest.

Skelton finished second with Optimus Prime in 2017, while Ashkoul (third, 2018), Sofia's Rock (fifth, 2019) and Lunar Sovereign (fourth, 2023) have all come close to providing the yard with a maiden victory.

Although the yard is still on cloud nine after landing a first long-awaited championship, Skelton is determined to ensure the hard work does not stop as he sets out to break more records this season.

"I've never won this race before but I've been second, so it'd be nice to win it," the trainer said. "We're busy at home, and there's a lot to do. Some horses have gone out in the field for the summer, but we've kept a good few in – perhaps more than usual – and they've started nicely. We just want to keep the ball rolling."

Tellherthename , who finished 12th in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham before being a non-runner at Ayr, is favourite for the Skeltons, and the trainer believes he holds leading claims.

He said: "It was way too soft for him up at Ayr for the Scottish Champion Hurdle, which I thought he'd go well in after running well at Cheltenham. He met a wall of horses in the County Hurdle, but this nice ground will suit him, and I feel like he's stepped forward since the festival. We'll give it our best shot."

Stablemate Made U Blush is bidding to become the sixth four-year-old, and first since 2014, to win the race, and was last seen finishing a close second in a Grade 3 at Sandown on the final day of last season.

Skelton said: "She gets an age allowance being a four-year-old and she's in good form. She ran really well last time, but she hit the front and idled a bit before waiting for the other one [Queen Maeve] to come there and nab her on the line. She's quite progressive."

Analysis: Skelton second string may be underestimated

We waved goodbye to the jumps season in Britain a fortnight ago, but the Swinton is worth a cool £80,000 and races of such value never escape the attention of Dan Skelton. That is why he is the best in the business and his Tellherthename is a fascinating runner.

Less than three years ago, Tellherthename almost beat Jango Baie on his rules debut in an Ascot novice hurdle and toyed with Lucky Place a few weeks later at Huntingdon.

Four of Tellherthename’s seven subsequent hurdles starts were in Grade 1 races and Skelton may be the trainer to unlock his abundant potential.

A strong-travelling two-miler, Tellherthename encountered all sorts of in-running trouble on his stable debut in the County Hurdle and Harry Skelton takes over in the saddle.

This is a decent chance for redemption, with Dan Skelton operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate with runners sporting a first-time hood.

Taking odds around the 3-1 mark in a historic handicap like the Swinton will not be for everyone and this is a good each-way race for punters with five places available with most firms.

Gibbs Island: winner on his last visit to the track Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Gibbs Island , another to miss the Scottish Champion Hurdle due to slow terrain, was ahead of Tellherthename in the County and similarly eye-catching when attempting to come from off the pace.

He is also fresh for the time of year, while Indemnity returned from a 99-day break with a bang when victorious in the Sussex Champion Hurdle and Dance And Glance is on a high after landing a series final over course and distance.

It would be remiss to ignore the Skelton second string as well. Made U Blush has improved her Racing Post Rating with every hurdles start and almost brought up the hat-trick in a good mares’ race at Sandown a fortnight ago.

Made U Blush would be a much shorter price if Harry Skelton was aboard. The top rider likely would have been if Tellherthename ran at Ayr.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Tom Lacey, trainer of Gibbs Island

He's in good nick. He won the Victor Ludorum over course and distance, and he ran very well at Cheltenham when settling for the first time in his life. He'll love the ground, but he'll need luck in running.

Alan King, trainer of Helnwein

He's good. We don't really know what went wrong at Plumpton. He was disappointing, but whether it was the track or the cheekpieces that didn't work, we're not sure, so we've taken them off. If he comes back to last year's form, he'd have a great chance. He was running well last season, but for whatever reason he didn't fire last time.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Dance And Glance

He seems in good form. He won well at the track last time, and after we said we'd have another crack at this, as he finished fifth last season. We were dropping him in at the time because he was quite keen, but he's more versatile now and can sit where he wants. He's had a nice break since his last run, and he seems to be holding his form, so it has to put him in the mix.

Reporting by Liam Headd

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