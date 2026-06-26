'We calculated it right' - Sir Mark Prescott reckons he's found the key to unlocking the Northumberland Plate

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Sir Mark Prescott’s failure to land the Northumberland Plate is quite a mystery, given his mastery with handicappers in general and stayers in particular.

The closest he has come was in 1994 with Hasten To Add, who he thought had won passing the post but who the photo-finish showed had been caught by Quick Ransom in the final stride.

Flymetothestars was his most recent near-miss when beaten under a length into third place in 2017, but the trainer’s lack of success has not put punters off.

His True Bisdee started a remarkable 5-2 favourite in a field of 20 before finishing 12th two years ago, when stablemate True Legend took fifth.

This year’s candidate from Heath House in Newmarket is Synergism, who faces a rather different test than when seeing off just three rivals at Lingfield last month.

That made it four wins from his last eight starts for a four-year-old who is progressing in a style typical of his trainer and who finished second over this course and distance last August.

"He had a penalty to get in but we calculated it right," Prescott said. "With Inglis Drever I got it wrong by a pound and he didn't get in.

"He's done well on the all-weather and he's a nice, straightforward horse. You would think something will be better handicapped, but you would feel he'll run his race."

Spirit's bid for history

If you think winning the Northumberland Plate is hard, try doing it twice. No horse has managed it since Newcastle became an all-weather track in 2016.

The last to land the race more than once was Tominator, who came out on top in 2011 and 2013. The last to do it back-to-back was Tug Of War in 1977 and 1978. The last before him was Caller Ou in 1863 and 1864.

Of those who have tried to match them recently, Angel Gabrial finished fourth in 2015, but Higher Power managed only 13th three years later and Onesmoothoperator eighth 12 months ago.

All of which shows the task facing Spirit Mixer, who won this at 25-1 last year and is a similar price this time, racing off a mark 6lb higher.

Spirit Mixer (left) is bidding to repeat last year's Plate success Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

But jockey Rob Hornby said: "He's not getting any younger but he's in good shape and he's been gearing up for this.

"His last run was in Italy where they had a big shower just before the race, which wasn't ideal. But he always shows up on the day and he has a good draw, which is a help in a big field like this."

Team dream for jockey

Victory in this £150,000 handicap would mark a return to the big time for Greg Fairley, the former champion apprentice who became a Group 1-winning jockey.

That was a long while ago and he has since served a 12-year suspension, having been banned by the BHA in 2011 after being found guilty of stopping a horse from running on its merits and passing on information for reward.

Fairley returned last summer and scored the biggest success of his comeback when Team Player landed the Queen's Cup at Musselburgh on Easter Saturday.

Team Player and Greg Fairley return after success in the Queen's Cup at Musselburgh Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Now horse and jockey bid to follow up here, having finished fifth from a disadvantageous wide draw in the Chester Cup since.

Trainer Ewan Whillans said: "It’s a very competitive race, but his run at Chester shows that he can more than hold his own in this sort of company.

"He’s a course-and-distance winner and goes there in great nick – we’ve had no hiccups with him at all. He ticks a lot of the boxes and I’m told it will ride slow. You’ll need a real dour stayer if that’s the case."

King hopes to rule Newcastle again

Fresh from success at Royal Ascot, Alan King is bidding to underline the fact that he is a dangerous man to ignore on the Flat.

He is the only trainer to have won the Northumberland Plate more than once in the last ten years, having seen Who Dares Wins live up to his name in 2019 then had Trueshan miraculously defy 10st 8lb and a BHA mark of 120 three years later.

Now King, whose Daiquiri Bay won the Copper Horse Handicap at Ascot, runs Blazeon Five, who was returning from a three-month break when second at Newbury in April.

Daiquiri Bay wins the Copper Horse for Alan King Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

King said: “She ran a lovely race and she's been ready to run for the last four or five weeks.

"She was supposed to run at Haydock and that was abandoned then Ascot was too firm for her. I've been trying to keep her simmering away and I just hope she hasn't gone over the top."

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