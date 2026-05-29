Wathnan breeze-up star heads market on debut - but there's no 125-1 around this time

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Hilary Needler Trophy EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes ( 2.15 )

Perfect Part was a 125-1 winner as a debutante for Brian Ellison in this race two years ago, and an unraced horse is favourite this time in Wathnan Racing's Cosmic Mystery.

Trained by Archie Watson, the Havana Grey filly cost 85,000gns as a yearling before selling for 220,000gns at a breeze-up sale in April. She is one of only two unraced runners in the field, alongside Roots In Touche , and is set to go off favourite as she bids to follow in the footsteps of Chica La Habana and Perfect Part, the only debut winners of the race in the last ten years.

"It's always exciting to see the two-year-olds run for the first time," said Richard Brown, racing adviser to owners Wathnan Racing.

"She's pleased Archie at home and has a kind draw. It's always a competitive race and looks to be again. I'm sure she'll run a nice race, but whether she's streetwise enough to win it, we will find out."

Of the eight rivals with racecourse experience, Karl Burke's Kodi Bear Light could prove the biggest threat after making all at Thirsk under 5lb claimer Jack Nicholls, and regular rider Clifford Lee returns to the saddle for her third start.

Burke believes: "She deserves a chance at stepping up in class. She won nicely last time, and we're hoping for a good run."

Kevin Ryan saddles two runners in last-time-out course-and-distance winner Moonlight Tango and Silesia , who was a beaten favourite over the same track earlier this month.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer, said: "Moonlight Tango took a big step forward from her first to second run. It's nice we're going there with course form and she deserves to take her chance in what looks like a nice race. Silesia has the course form. She travelled well in both her races and, again, she deserves to take her chance."

Beverley Two Year Old Trophy EBF Conditions Stakes (2.48 )

Two winners of this £50,000 contest in the past decade have gone on to land the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot – Prince Of Lir in 2016 and Shareholder in 2024 – and this year's renewal could produce another contender for the Group 2.

Last year's winning combination of PJ McDonald and Andrew Balding are represented by The Dancing Pirate , who did not appear to handle the track on debut at Newmarket and is likely capable of better. However, the Kevin Ryan-trained market favourite Matteo , sets a high standard after his impressive four-and-three-quarter-length course-and-distance success on debut.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Matteo, said: "He has the course form and was very professional on his impressive debut. He's got a nice draw tomorrow and two-year-olds improve with each of their runs, so I'm looking forward to seeing him back out."

Hugo Palmer saddles Wait Geordie , who finished third at Chester after winning on his debut, and is fitted with a first-time visor.

He said: "I was a tiny bit disappointed with him in the Lily Agnes and he didn’t look quite right to me in the paddock, so I knew he wouldn’t win. The draw in stall ten makes things very hard for him but the visor might sharpen him up and he showed gate speed at Bath, but he was too slow into his stride at Chester."

Karl Burke fields one of the outsiders, Martial Order, who drops back in trip here.

He said: "It's a big step up in class from what he did over 6f at Newcastle, but we felt he didn't get home that day after showing a bit of speed, so it was a bit of a punt running him in that race. But he's a nice colt and I'm sure he will improve from that run."

Reporting by Sadie Iddenden

Tipster analysis

It would be folly to suggest that betting in juvenile races at this time of year is anything other than a guessing game because it’s so early in each individual career that even the BHA handicappers don’t feel confident they’ve seen enough to allot runners an official rating.

There simply isn’t enough form to go on for making informed decisions about which horses have the best chance of winning, but that doesn’t mean we can’t educate our guesses by looking back over the recent history of the races in question to make more logical decisions.

It’s a cliche but trainers tend to target the same races with their best juveniles every year and the Hilary Needler and Two Year Old Trophy at Beverley are particularly unique in the sense that they are run at a course which wouldn’t be considered one of the premier ones in Britain.

It’s therefore ignored by many top stables, especially those in the south, and it can often pay to follow the top southern trainers who do give it their full attention. That has certainly been the case in the Two Year Old Trophy because Andrew Balding has won two of the last four.

Andrew Balding: has another live contender for the Two Year Old Trophy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Now take a look at those two winners and a pattern emerges. The 2022 scorer Chateau came into the race after being beaten into third on his debut, while last year’s hero Old Is Gold also filled the same position first time out before improving significantly to win this second time.

That brings us to the Balding-runner this year, The Dancing Pirate, who comes straight into the race following defeat on his debut. He finished only fourth at Newmarket first time up, but went off 15-8 favourite and that is enough to suggest he had been showing a bit at home.

If history is anything to go by then The Dancing Pirate is going to take a big step forward with that under his belt, just like the yard’s two winners before him, and his dam Foxtrot Lady was a Group winner. He is evidently bred to develop into a classy juvenile sprinter.

If Balding has been the man to follow from the south, then Richard Fahey was the trainer from the north to watch. His name is on the ten-year roll of honour for both races four times between them and he and his son Peter have Big Cigar entered in the Two Year Old Trophy.

However, their better chance is in the Hilary Needler with Crystal Queen . She has the beaten first-time-out profile that was so prominent among winners of both races in recent years and each of the two Fahey-trained winners of the Hilary Needler tasted defeat on their debuts.

The fact the unraced Cosmic Mystery is already favourite for the race just underlines the point about how much guesswork is involved, but, hopefully these guesses are as good as any, and Crystal Queen is a son of Cotai Glory, who excelled at 5f, so there is speed in her pedigree.

By Graeme Rodway

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