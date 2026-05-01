'We're excited and he's doing well' - Wathnan target defining moment in Kentucky Derby with leading contender Commandment

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As a racing entity Wathnan Racing have come a long way in a short time but, for all their early success, victory in the 152nd Kentucky Derby would legitimately top everything that has come before.

Commandment has topped the rankings on the Road to the Kentucky Derby for much of the spring and the Brad Cox-trained colt arrives at Churchill Downs off the back of two hard-fought wins in leading trials at Gulfstream Park, the Fountain of Youth Stakes and, most recently, the Florida Derby, a race which has produced the winner of the big race twice in the last decade courtesy of Nyquist and Always Dreaming.

Wathnan's mission statement when created on behalf of the Emir of Qatar was to challenge for racing's most prestigious prizes, and US-based racing manager Case Clay is very conscious that Commandment offers the team a huge opportunity.

"We're excited and he's doing well," said Clay, who has been reassured by Cox that, for a horse that is unlikely to vie for the early pace under Luis Saez, a draw in stall six of 20 will be no handicap. "I asked Brad right after the draw and he said he was very happy with six.

"We wanted to be inside, though not too far inside, and hopefully Luis can save a bit of ground and not have to get over. He's a rugged horse who can get through stuff and not get bounced around, so we're happy with the post position."

In the Florida Derby, Commandment had just a nose and half a length in hand over The Puma and Chief Wallabee, a rival he also edged out in the Fountain of Youth.

"There are some very strong contenders that were not in the Florida Derby but, top to bottom and across the board, I think it was the deepest of the preps."

Cox can also draw on Further Ado, though his third Derby runner, Fulleffort, was scratched on Thursday.

Like Commandment, chief market rival Renegade won his trial coming from off the pace and Irad Ortiz may need some luck if adopting similar tactics, given Todd Pletcher's Into Mischief colt he has been handed the innermost draw in gate one.

Chief Wallabee gives Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott a chance of landing a third Run for the Roses, following on from Country House – who was awarded the 2019 race in the stewards' room – and Sovereignty 12 months ago.

Last year's Kentucky Derby was won by Sovereignty in very wet conditions Credit: Getty Images

Remarkably, the 72-year-old Mott has only saddled six Derby runners in a storied career, while his son and former assistant Riley is wasting little time in making his first bid for the race, as he runs a couple of lively outsiders in Incredibolt and Albus.

The layers don't give much chance of a visitor gatecrashing the biggest raceday in America but, given the exploits of Forever Young in recent years – including when going heartbreakingly close in the 2024 Derby – it would be wise to pay due regard to Wonder Dean and Six Speed, who finished first and second in the UAE Derby.

Forever Young's jockey Ryusei Sakai takes over from Cristian Demuro on Wonder Dean, while trainer Daisuke Takayanagi also has Derby experience, having sent out T O Password to be fifth behind Mystik Dan at odds of 48-1 in 2024.

Danon Bourbon is the shortest of the three internationals on the morning line, and boasts an unbeaten record on dirt in Japan.

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