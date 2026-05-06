Title rivals in focus: Oisin Murphy and Billy Loughnane’s rides assessed for day two of the Chester May meeting

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The jockeys’ championship got under way on Saturday and Billy Loughnane started brilliantly with his 2,000 Guineas victory on Bow Echo, but this is a title decided by numbers and five-time winner Oisin Murphy knows better than anyone that it's a marathon, not a sprint.

It is anticipated they may be the two fighting out the title later in the season, with Loughnane having said: “I was a long way off Oisin last year, so I’ve got to ride a lot more winners to try to catch him,” while Murphy said last autumn: “Billy will be even more of a threat next year because he’s seen what it takes.”

With the title chasers looking to establish an early lead, we assess their books of rides on day two of Chester's May meeting.

Oisin Murphy: the five-time champion with the trophy at the end of last season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Hugo Palmer-trained Roman Dragon spent the winter in Bahrain, where he ran five times, before returning to Britain and finishing 12th of 13 at Leicester two weeks ago. He needs to improve, although that could come at a favoured track in the 5f handicap (1.30 ). Of his 53 runs, 20 have been at Chester, with seven wins and a further six top-three finishes.

Murphy then rides Donegal Rose in the 5½f juvenile maiden (2.05 ) before partnering the Andrew Balding-trained Generic in the Dee Stakes (2.35 ). The three-year-old got off the mark at the second attempt at Yarmouth last month.

The champion has an outside chance in the feature Group 3 Ormonde Stakes (3.05 ) on Mount Atlas , who was beaten only half a length by Al Qareem last time.

Murphy said: “He ran well at Musselburgh and I feel it's a race he can run well in and definitely nick a bit of prize-money.”

One of Murphy's stronger chances is on the Balding-trained Factual in the 7½f handicap (3.40 ). The three-year-old has two wins and a second from his three starts.

Jupiter Ammon has been beaten less than a length and a half on his two starts this year. He has a fair chance to break his maiden at the 11th attempt in the 1m2½f handicap (4.10 )

Murphy's final ride is Tony Bloom's Mythical Bay , who runs for the first time since being gelded in the 1m4½f handicap (4.45 ). He beat Felix Gem on his latest start in January and that rival won next time out.

Billy Loughnane celebrates winning the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Loughnane begins day two riding for Hugo Palmer, for whom he has a 29 per cent strike-rate. They team up with Dubai Bling (1.30), another who was in Bahrain through the winter. This is the four-year-old's first run since ending his trip with victory in a 6f handicap.

He then gets the leg up on the Dave Loughnane-trained debutante Penny Capri (2.05). The juvenile was bought for £50,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale two weeks ago.

The trainer said: “She hasn't been with us long but seems sharp and straightforward. She did a good breeze at Doncaster.

"Chester’s a daunting place for the first day at school but I’m hopeful of a nice performance provided she can take all the preliminaries in her stride.”

Beylerbeyi won the Cesarewitch last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The jockey then has a familiar partner in Beylerbeyi , who gave him one of his biggest wins in the Cesarewitch last year. The six-year-old, who has not won in four starts since that Newmarket success, faces a stiff task in the Ormonde (3.05).

Back in the silks he sported in Saturday's breakthrough Classic success, Loughnane partners two George Boughey-trained runners. McMurray is near the head of the market for the 7½f handicap (3.40) and runs for the first time since ending last season with a hat-trick.

Celeborn (4.10) is his other ride in Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s colours. The four-year-old was a smart winner at Epsom last month, when there was plenty to like about the manner of the success.

Loughnane finishes his book on the outsider Oratorical (4.45), also for Dave Loughnane.

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