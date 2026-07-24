Three winners since 2017 - can Paul Midgley land another victory in the popular jump jockeys' Nunthorpe at York?

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York's Group 2 card on Saturday will once again open up with jumps riders on display in the £25,000 5f handicap, the sprint known as the jump jockeys' Nunthorpe.

The race has been won by riders such as Josh Moore, Graham Lee and Tom Scudamore in recent years, and 17 jockeys, including Brian Hughes, Jonjo O'Neill Jr and Brendan Powell, will feature this time round.

North Yorkshire-based trainer Paul Midgley has been one of the most successful operators in the race in recent runnings, with his yard landing three victories between 2017 and 2022.

Midgley, who saddled Birkenhead to success in 2022 and fifth in the race 12 months ago, is back for another crack, although this time he is triple-handed in the form of Lethal Nymph , Emerald Harmony and Ventura Express , with the first two named sitting at the top of the betting.

It is the race the trainer enjoys having runners in, and he will again go in search of the £12,885 first prize.

"It'd be great to win it again," said Midgley. "We don't try and save horses for this, but if it fits into the calendar then we target it as best we can. It's good prize-money and it's a good day out – everybody likes going to York.

"The main thing is that all the jump jockeys have a good time. It's a bit of speed, which they're probably not used to, but it's a great day for them and it's a great race."

Lethal Nymph is favourite with Sky Bet and comes into the race in the best form of the Midgley trio, having finished a close second at Pontefract last month. He will be ridden by Johnny Burke.

Midgley said: "They've all got some chance. Lethal Nymph put in a good, solid run at Pontefract. He's gone up 2lb, so we decided to save him for this race, and he's in good form. He goes well fresh so we hope he'll run well."

Jonathan England will take the ride on Emerald Harmony, who won at Thirsk last month and finished second and third in two subsequent outings, while Ventura Express, who was third to Soul Seeker in this race in 2021, also returns.

Midgley added: "Emerald Harmony has been very solid and straightforward, and I'm sure Jonathan will have a great ride. York is probably sharp enough for Ventura Express, but he's run well in the race before off a higher mark."

The partnership of rider Danny McMenamin and trainer Geoff Oldroyd – successful with Air Force One last year – combine with 6-1 chance Managing Director , while the Hughes-ridden Mon Na Slieve has been backed into 9-1 (from 12s) since declarations were made on Thursday.

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