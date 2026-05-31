Three to note on a cracking card at Chantilly - including last year's Prix du Jockey Club runner-up

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There is Group and Listed action everywhere you look on a sparkling undercard to the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly. We've highlighted three of the most interesting runners to watch out for with an eye on the future.

1.05: Prix de Royaumont (Group 3)

Behrayna: bids to remain unbeaten in the Prix de Royaumont

The Aga Khan Studs filly looked a potential player for the Diane on the back of two comfortable wins at Longchamp, but Francis Graffard and the owners believe a mile and a half is what this daughter of Sea The Moon needs, and she is following that route for her first attempt at stakes company in the Prix de Royaumont.

Behrayna could easily go off ridiculously short against five rivals here, but she looks like a filly who could continue to scale the grades as the season progresses.

She's not in the Irish Oaks and the Ribblesdale might come too quickly, but her owners did include her among six entries for the Arc.

Behrayna 13:05 Chantilly View Racecard Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: F-H Graffard

1.40: Grand Prix de Chantilly (Group 2)

There are some very familiar names in the Grand Prix de Chantilly, including seven-year-old Eydon and former King George hero Goliath .

However, this race surely revolves around the Andre Fabre-trained Cualificar. He ran well enough on his comeback over 1m2f, and returns to a track where he won the Group 3 Prix de Guiche last year before finding only Camille Pissarro too strong in the Jockey Club.

William Buick knows Cualificar well by now, and he is well entered up in both the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and the Arc.

Cualificar 13:40 Chantilly View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: A Fabre

4.15: Prix de Sandringham (Group 2)

Winners of the Prix de Sandringham have gone on to play a leading role in both the Prix de Diane Longines and the Coronation Stakes in recent seasons, and this year's running looks up to scratch.

Green Sense has not been seen since fading late on her first try at 7f in the Goffs Million at the Curragh last September, but showed smart form before that, winning the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin here at Chantilly before filling third place in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes again at the Curragh in August.

Green Sense: runs at Chantilly on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Future entries suggest Joseph O'Brien believes the daughter of Starman is well worth a try at a mile, with the Coronation currently her only engagement at the royal meeting, although she also has the option of the 7f Ballycorus Stakes at Leopardstown next month.

Mubasimah has been made favourite by British and Irish bookmakers for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy, but a bigger danger to Green Sense could be the once-raced Demah , a Mehmas half-sister to last year's Moulin winner Sahlan.

Green Sense 16:15 Chantilly View Racecard Jky: Maxime Guyon Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

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