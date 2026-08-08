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Raceday Intel

Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider

The Curragh hosts a Group 1 card on Sunday
The Curragh hosts a Group 1 card on SundayCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Supporting the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, a stacked undercard at the Curragh offers plenty of intrigue, including the presence of three particularly talented runners with questions to answer.

Big Mojo

3.25 Curragh: FBD Hotels And Resorts Phoenix Sprint Stakes

Michael Appleby sends Big Mojo to the Curragh for this Group 3 over six furlongs, and although 6lb clear on ratings, he has questions to answer.

He won the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock last September, having narrowly missed out on top-level honours in the July Cup at Newmarket.

Big Mojo lands the Haydock Sprint Cup
Big Mojo: Haydock Sprint Cup winner has some questions to answerCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

But his performance in this year’s July Cup was a long way below that showing as he finished last but one of 11 runners.

This is a big drop in class for the four-year-old, but ratings mean nothing if you don't run to them. If he fails to do so, then the other British-trained runner, James’s Delight, could prove the winning ticket for Clive Cox.

Silk
Big Mojo15:25 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

Ibelieveicanfly

1.45 Curragh: Grand Hotel Malahide Irish EBF Fillies Juvenile Race

Having chased home her highly promising stablemate Alpha in a maiden on Irish Derby day, and after the third-placed Livenka won next time, a maiden victory for Ibelieveicanfly looked all but guaranteed.

That is certainly how the market viewed it for her third outing when sent off at 1-3, but the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly disappointed her backers when pulling too hard and finishing fourth.

Alpha: easy winner at the Curragh
Ibelieveicanfly (right): finished six lengths behind stablemate Alpha on her penultimate startCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A first-time hood is being deployed to contain that exuberance and with Livenka having since rocket-boosted the form by landing the Ballyhane Stakes, Ibelieveicanfly should be able to get it done in the 7f fillies’ juvenile race and reward Ryan Moore’s loyalty.

Silk
Ibelieveicanfly13:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

New Bond Street

1.15 Curragh: Follow Us On Instagram @ GuidenstownStud Irish EBF Maiden

Bond Thoroughbred’s filly was backed off the boards when beaten on her debut at Cork, and was again a warm order when defeated at Naas. 

Clearly the supporters of the Paddy Twomey-trained two-year-old think highly of her and the opening 6f maiden could be where she grabs the spotlight.

Her third behind Man’s Best Friend last time looks positive given his subsequent success in Goodwood's Group 2 Richmond Stakes, and with normal improvement she may make it third time lucky.

Twomey said: “She’s a nice filly who’s typical of ours in that she’s progressing with racing. I thought it was a good run the last day against a horse who went on to win the Richmond a week later. I’d like to think she’ll run a big race.”

Silk
New Bond Street13:15 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Read more Raceday Intel:

2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success 

3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in speed test 

4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset 

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