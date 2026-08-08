Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Supporting the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, a stacked undercard at the Curragh offers plenty of intrigue, including the presence of three particularly talented runners with questions to answer.

3.25 Curragh: FBD Hotels And Resorts Phoenix Sprint Stakes

Michael Appleby sends Big Mojo to the Curragh for this Group 3 over six furlongs, and although 6lb clear on ratings, he has questions to answer.

He won the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock last September, having narrowly missed out on top-level honours in the July Cup at Newmarket.

Big Mojo: Haydock Sprint Cup winner has some questions to answer Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

But his performance in this year’s July Cup was a long way below that showing as he finished last but one of 11 runners.

This is a big drop in class for the four-year-old, but ratings mean nothing if you don't run to them. If he fails to do so, then the other British-trained runner, James’s Delight , could prove the winning ticket for Clive Cox.

Big Mojo 15:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

1.45 Curragh: Grand Hotel Malahide Irish EBF Fillies Juvenile Race

Having chased home her highly promising stablemate Alpha in a maiden on Irish Derby day, and after the third-placed Livenka won next time, a maiden victory for Ibelieveicanfly looked all but guaranteed.

That is certainly how the market viewed it for her third outing when sent off at 1-3, but the Aidan O’Brien-trained filly disappointed her backers when pulling too hard and finishing fourth.

Ibelieveicanfly (right): finished six lengths behind stablemate Alpha on her penultimate start Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A first-time hood is being deployed to contain that exuberance and with Livenka having since rocket-boosted the form by landing the Ballyhane Stakes, Ibelieveicanfly should be able to get it done in the 7f fillies’ juvenile race and reward Ryan Moore’s loyalty.

Ibelieveicanfly 13:45 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

1.15 Curragh: Follow Us On Instagram @ GuidenstownStud Irish EBF Maiden

Bond Thoroughbred’s filly was backed off the boards when beaten on her debut at Cork, and was again a warm order when defeated at Naas.

Clearly the supporters of the Paddy Twomey-trained two-year-old think highly of her and the opening 6f maiden could be where she grabs the spotlight.

Her third behind Man’s Best Friend last time looks positive given his subsequent success in Goodwood's Group 2 Richmond Stakes, and with normal improvement she may make it third time lucky.

Twomey said: “She’s a nice filly who’s typical of ours in that she’s progressing with racing. I thought it was a good run the last day against a horse who went on to win the Richmond a week later. I’d like to think she’ll run a big race.”

New Bond Street 13:15 Curragh View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: P Twomey

Read more Raceday Intel:

2.40 Hoppegarten: 'He's a Group 1 winner and we're hoping that he can win again' - Saeed bin Suroor saddles two as he aims for fifth Grosser Preis von Berlin success

3.40 Deauville: old allies clash as Johnny Murtagh's 50-1 Royal Ascot runner-up takes on Aidan O'Brien's 1,000 Guineas winner in speed test

4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.