Three races to note: Oaks fifth runs at Naas, Arc winner's half-brother at Chantilly and Glorious Goodwood clues

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The hot weather may have decimated Wednesday's schedule, but there are still plenty of exciting races worth following. Below we look at three of them . . .

Oaks fifth Cameo heads to Naas

Oaks fifth Cameo heads a small-but-select field for the feature Group 3 Jannah Rose Stakes (6.40 ) at Naas.

The daughter of Wootton Bassett finished fifth in a Group 3 at the Curragh on her seasonal reappearance before overcoming an awkward start to land the Lingfield Oaks Trial.

She lined up as Aidan O'Brien's second-string at Epsom, with Ryan Moore riding Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart, who disappointed in sixth, a neck behind her stablemate.

O'Brien reported that Cameo may have wanted a stronger pace at Epsom, and she drops to a mile and a quarter in calmer waters. Her chief rival is likely to be Caught U Sleeping, who won the Oaks Trial at Naas but did not line up in the fillies' Classic.

Daryzan bids to build on French Derby run

Daryzan after his eye-catching debut victory Credit: Scott Burton (racingpost.com/photos)

The well-bred Daryzan has his third start in a 1m2f conditions race (9.20am) at Chantilly for trainer Francis Graffard after a decent effort in the French Derby when last seen.

The son of Zarak boasts a strong pedigree as a half-brother to Arc winner Daryz and Group 1 winner Dariyan.

Daryzan hacked up on his debut, but things did not go his way in the Prix du Jockey Club, in which he was held up in rear and struggled with traffic issues before finishing seventh behind the highly regarded Constitution River.

To be beaten only three lengths was an impressive effort for such an inexperienced runner, however.

Oak Tree clues at Carlisle

Oscula (left): won the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in 2022 after victory in the Eternal Stakes at Carlisle Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The Eternal Stakes (4.02 ) at Carlisle has proved an important stepping stone to the Oak Tree Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, with the winner of this Listed contest going on to pass the post first in three of the last four runnings of the Group 3 contest on the Sussex Downs.

The George Boughey-trained Oscula won both races in 2022, while 2024 scorer Jabaara was first past the post at Goodwood before being demoted to second for interference. Saqqara Sands was another to do the double when dead-heating for first in the Oak Tree for trainer Ralph Beckett last year after an impressive win at Carlisle.

Roger Varian, the trainer of Jabaara, runs Classic Cuvee , who defeated beaten Oaks favourite Amelia Earhart when landing her maiden at Doncaster last September and is fitted with first-time blinkers in a bid to spark a return to form.

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