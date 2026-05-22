Three races not to be missed in Britain on Friday - including a Haydock maiden featuring a 450,000gns newcomer for Tony Bloom

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Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 6f

A field of 12 juveniles heads to post for this 6f contest, and it is a race worth noting given its history of recent winners.

Last year's winner Fitzella followed up her victory at Haydock with a fourth-placed finish in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, before winning the Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes next time out for trainer Hugo Palmer. The roll of honour also includes Wild Beauty, who went on to win a Grade 1 in America for Charlie Appleby after success in 2021.

Palmer sends out Jazz Queen this time and the daughter of Too Darn Hot is one of only two fillies with racecourse experience, having finished sixth of eight on her debut at Newmarket before showing significant improvement when second at Chester this month.

This year's field is headed by the Karl Burke-trained Minzelle , who fetched 450,000gns as a yearling at the Tattersalls Book 2 sales in October, and 400,000gns breeze-up buy Libertango .

Aesterius: a smart winner of the 5f sprint at Bath Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Wiltshire And Bath Air Ambulance Raceday 15th July British EBF Novice Stakes, 5f

There may only be five runners for this 5f sprint, but previous contests suggest that a couple of useful juveniles could emerge.

Aesterius, who delivered a smart performance to win this race on his debut for Wathnan Racing in 2024, went on to finish fifth in the Norfolk Stakes, before winning the Listed Dragon Stakes, Group 2 Prix d'Arenberg and Flying Childers Stakes for Archie Watson. The leading operation is responsible for £180,000 breeze-up purchase Flight Signal this year.

Clive Cox won this race with Caturra in 2021 on the way to the Group 2 Flying Childers at Doncaster, and the Lambourn trainer is fancied to go close again with Jaan Ki Tukri . The Arjun Waney-owned juvenile finished third on his debut at Newbury, before taking a big step forward when second on 1,000 Guineas day at Newmarket.

William Haggas: has targeted smart types at the 1m4f contest at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) 3.42 Goodwood

British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m4f

The older horses are in the spotlight for this contest, and this nine-runner race could be a stepping stone towards bigger things.

William Haggas successfully targeted Santorini Star at this last year, and the daughter of Golden Horn went on to win the Group 2 Park Hill Fillies' Stakes and opened this season with victory in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket.

Previous winners of this race include Spirit Of Appin (2019), who went on to land the Group 3 Princess Royal Muhaarar Stakes, and Melodic Motion (2017), who finished a close second in the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes.

Sibling Rivelry , a winner of four of her seven starts, and recent Ascot scorer Venetia are ones to look out for, while the consistent Orionis returns for the Haggas team.

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