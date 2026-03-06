Three key horses to watch out for at Sandown on Saturday - including a bumper talent for a trainer we should be closely monitoring

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us, but beforehand there are several intriguing punting puzzles on ITV3 at Sandown on Saturday. Robbie Wilders profiles three horses who are worth keeping a close eye on with regard to the future.

Sandown's EBF Final (1.50 ) is famed for producing promising staying chasers for the future. Get On George is one of those and represents a stable which thrives with such horses, yet he is among the outsiders for this.

Trained by Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith, Get On George has been busy this season and took his form up a notch when slithering through the pack to outstay Draco Malfoy in a good 2m3½f novice hurdle at Doncaster in December.

Perhaps a sixth run in less than four months took its toll on Get On George, who made his debut only in October, when he was upped in class and distance for the River Don Novices' Hurdle.

He was only 9-1 for that race won by Albert Bartlett fancy Thedeviluno, before which Parkinson described him as "as good a horse as we have in the yard" in a stable tour.

It's interesting that Parkinson and Smith are refusing to draw stumps for the campaign, and he will be fresh for Sandown following a 42-day break.

It's also worth remembering the stable's Grand Geste, another who failed to show his true form when pulled up in the Great Yorkshire Chase on that card, made a fast recovery to win the Grand National Trial at Haydock a few weeks later.

I'll be backing Get On George each-way, in the knowledge he'll have other days next season regardless of what happens at Sandown.

Get On George 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith

Max Comley is enjoying a strong season. He has saddled 15 winners from 102 runners for a level-stakes profit of £6.10 and trained his first Listed winner at Doncaster in January, his Manganese beating a well-touted Nicky Henderson juvenile.

That breakthrough success demonstrated Comley's aptitude with young horses, and Burds Of A Feather can add another Listed victory to his CV in the mares' bumper (3.00 ) later on the card.

A wide-margin point-to-point winner in December, Burds Of A Feather was strongly supported to make a winning debut at Warwick 15 days ago and delivered with an emphatic 19-length victory from the front. The remote third had finished fourth in a Listed race on her previous run.

She has 6lb in hand on adjusted Racing Post Ratings and there isn't much pace in the race on paper. Expect her to take a good deal of catching once more, with David Bass sure to be positive from the outset.

Burds Of A Feather 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Max Comley

We haven't seen Calimystic since he won a novice handicap chase at Newbury in December, but he has a good record when fresh and can retain his unbeaten status over fences in the following 3m handicap chase (3.35 ).

The form of Calimystic's winning reappearance has worked out well. His less-fancied stablemate Holloway Queen was fourth and bolted up on her next start, while two who were pulled up (Guard The Moon and National Hunt Chase contender Newton Tornado) won in good style next time.

The seven-year-old did everything right that day, jumping and travelling well before finding enough to repel the fast-finishing Captain Bellamy.

Another two furlongs won't be a bother to Calimystic, and he can only improve as he gains experience in this discipline.

You suspect trainer Nicky Henderson has a decent spring handicap in mind for him, and he has almost certainly got off lightly with a 4lb rise.

Calimystic 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

