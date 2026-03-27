Three key horses at Doncaster on Saturday - including an under-hyped miler and a maiden who may be bound for Classic trials

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The Flat turf season in Britain is finally upon us with Doncaster's Lincoln meeting on Saturday. Robbie Wilders profiles three runners who could be in for big seasons.

William Hill Price Boosts Every Day Cammidge Trophy (1.50)

Escobar and Gulliver won decent races for David O’Meara and Withernsea Thoroughbreds a few seasons ago and the team have big plans for new acquisition My Mate Alfie.

The Cammidge Trophy looks a good starting point for My Mate Alfie, who changed hands for 250,000gns having shown smart form for Ger Lyons in recent seasons.

That is a fair amount to pay for an exposed sprinter, yet you would not put it beyond O’Meara to bring him forward a few pounds.

My Mate Alfie finished in front of Cammidge form horse Spycatcher off level weights at the Curragh only three starts ago and reopposes on 5lb better terms.

He is bang there on adjusted Racing Post Ratings and it will be fascinating to see what he can achieve in the coming months for his shrewd outfit.

O’Meara said: “We’re delighted to have him. It’s his first run for us, so we’ll learn a bit about him, but he’s been a very good horse for Ger. The race will tell us where we are with him and show how fit we’ve got him.”

On targets for the season, the trainer added: “He competed in a lot of the big sprints in Ireland and we’d like to do the same. He ran in the Sprint Cup, so it’ll be more of the same with him.”

William Hill Doncaster Mile (2.57)

Jack Channon must have been thrilled with Excellent Believe’s progress in 2025 and the Doncaster Mile is a good opportunity to assess how he might fit into this division.

Excellent Believe made his debut only a year ago and signed off his season in Britain with an excellent second to the unbeaten Zeus Olympios in the Superior Mile at Haydock.

Zeus Olympios bolted up in the Joel Stakes a few weeks later and rates one of the most exciting horses in training. Take him out of the Superior Mile and there would be more hype surrounding Excellent Believe.

It is worth giving Excellent Believe another chance after his short-priced defeat in a French Listed race when last seen, as the winner was given a superb ride to control matters from the outset.

Excellent Believe pulled well clear of the remainder and rates a fine prospect. Another half-stone of improvement would make him dangerous to the standard-setters in this Listed contest.

Channon said: “He put a good body of work together as a three-year-old, having not run at two. The Superior Mile was a fantastic run and he was unlucky in France on that last start, but he’s come back from it really well.”

Excellent Believe will take on Group 1 winners Qirat and Docklands, but Channon believes he can rise to the challenge.

He said: “He’s the type of horse who can step into those really good mile races this year and this is a good starting point for him. He’ll come on for the run taking on some battle-hardened horses, but they’re not unbeatable either. You go in there with a bit of hope that, with some natural improvement from three to four, he can go and mix it with them.”

Last year’s winner of the Doncaster Mile was Dancing Gemini and the trainer suggested a similar path could be on the cards if he were successful.

Channon said: “If you win a race like this then you can look at the Sandown Mile and then the Lockinge. That would be a natural route. But if he’s not quite good enough you could look at the Listed Paradise Stakes.”

William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Stakes (4.05)

The 1m2f maiden looks a decent race. Unraced progeny of Australia (Rebel Legend), St Mark’s Basilica (Super Crown) and Siyouni (Marasi Bay) all catch the eye for top connections, but we already know Turty Tree is smart.

The son of New Bay was a fast-finishing second under a hands-and-heels ride on his debut in a two-year-old Newmarket mile novice won by top-notchers Hurricane Lane and Military Order in recent seasons.

The winner was allowed to dictate up front and Turty Tree, who will be seen to better effect over this extra quarter-mile, would have learned plenty.

Andrew Balding’s fast start to the year shows no sign of slowing down and the form figures of his five runners in this maiden over the past decade are 25211.

Bangkok, his 2019 winner, went on to land Sandown’s Classic Trial next time and it would be little surprise if this colt ended up following a similar route.

Turty Tree 16:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

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