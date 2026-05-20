Three juveniles to follow on Wednesday - including a 550,000gns Wathnan purchase who was 'impressive' at the breeze-ups

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It is the time of year when several yards are unleashing eye-catching juveniles. There are three such two-year-olds to follow on Wednesday . . .

Race 1.42 Ayr

The son of Mehmas was picked up for 550,000gns at the Craven Breeze-Up sale in April, and is in line to make his debut for Karl Burke in the 5f maiden at Ayr.

Owned by Wathnan Racing, he is a brother to Naughty Eyes, who won on his debut on the all-weather for George Boughey, and could be another addition to Burke's strong-looking Royal Ascot squad.

He also has Group 1-winning form in his pedigree, with his dam, Superiority, closely related to 2021 Commonwealth Cup winner Campanelle.

Richard Brown, racing manager to the owners, said: "He's a very straightforward colt who has settled into Karl's very seamlessly. He's done a couple of easy bits of work, not being asked too much, but he's done everything in a pleasing fashion.

"We're looking forward to seeing him on the racecourse following what we thought was an impressive breeze at the Craven sale."

Ruler's Pride 13:42 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Race 5.30 Kempton

Richard Hughes has enjoyed a good few seasons with his juveniles, with 77 winners in the past five years, and this daughter of Kodi Bear could be one to follow as she makes her debut in the 6f fillies' novice at Kempton.

Her dam, Bluebird, is a half-sister to Group 1 winner Kind Of Blue, so the pedigree is worth noting, and the Lambourn trainer is 4-22 (18 per cent) with his two-year-olds this season.

Hughes said: "She's a nice filly. She'll be green, but we're hopeful of a nice run. She's very easy to train, and we're happy with her."

Bearly Blue 17:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

Race 5.35 Yarmouth

This James Tate-trained daughter of Havana Grey made a promising racecourse debut at Newmarket, and should have strong claims in the 5f fillies' novice at Yarmouth.

Purchased for 150,000gns as a yearling, she was beaten only two lengths into fourth on her first start this month. She is a half-sister to Polly Darling, who made a winning debut for Karl Burke at Thirsk in April.

Tate said: "She's doing really well and I was very happy with her run at Newmarket. She seems to have come on since. It's always difficult to know what you're taking on in these early juvenile races, but hopefully she'll have a very good chance.

"We don't get them too ready first time out, so we hadn't wound her up, and we were pleased with what she showed. We've done more stalls work since, and she's sharpened up, so we're optimistic she'll know what is required."

Havana Sprite 17:35 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: James Tate

By Sam Hendry

Varian in Ayr raid

Roger Varian doesn’t tend to mess about when he sends runners all the way up from Newmarket to Ayr. Of the 38 runners he has had at the Scottish track, 25 have finished in the first three. He has just one making the long journey here, Return To Unit in the mile handicap (3.42). This four-year-old was purchased for 900,000gns as a yearling but was gelded before his first of three starts last year, when he improved with each run, eventually breaking his maiden at Nottingham. This is his handicap debut.

Bloom needs a boost

Tony Bloom was out of luck at the weekend as his Hearts were pipped to the Scottish Premiership title on the final day by Celtic, before Brighton suffered a damaging defeat to Leeds United to end their slim hopes of securing Champions League football. A win at Warwick this evening may not quite make up for those disappointments, but Bloom will be eager nonetheless to see Jimmy Hurdstrom get his head in front in the 2m5f handicap hurdle (4.00). The six-year-old has a frustrating number of second and third-place finishes on his record, but his best performance came over this course and distance in March.

Fallon off to a flyer

Cieren Fallon enjoyed a tremendous 2025 and he has started the 2026 season in a similar vein, being just one behind Oisin Murphy with 16 winners in the early jockeys’ championship leaderboard. Fallon enjoyed a spell of five straight winners earlier this month and in the last week he’s only gone one day out of six without recording a victory. A couple of his booked rides at Kempton catch the eye: the jockey has struck up a fruitful partnership with James Owen, and Sea Suite (8.00) looks a much-improved horse this season, while Freda could make her presence felt in her first handicap start (7.30

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