'This was always the plan' - who's had their eyes on the ultra-competitive sprint over the fastest five furlongs in Britain?

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This three-year-old sprint is usually run 35 minutes before the equivalent for older horses on Derby day, but its move to Friday should mean we can garner more information about any potential advantages ahead of the actual Dash on Saturday.

As expected with a 16-runner handicap, the 3YO Dash is ultra-competitive and looks a fine betting medium, emphasised by the fact it is generally 5-1 the field.

The best way to start solving the puzzle is to identify the potential pace angles.

The most obvious pace comes from Alfa Duplicate , Hanney Girl , Naana's Shadow , One And Gone and Shes Got A Brother , who all have 'made all' or 'led' among their recent comments. They are drawn in stalls one, three, eight, 11 and 15 respectively, so there is early speed across the track.

Naana's Shadow marginally fared better than Shes Got A Brother and Hanney Girl in a 5f handicap at York last month – a length separated the three – but can have her effort marked up given how keen she was on the front end. This fast five-furlong course should be right up her street.

Behind those three in seventh that day was Call Margot , who wasn't able to finish quite as strongly as the rest having pulled hard at the back of the field.

She had the look of one with plenty more to offer when beating Alfa Duplicate and Naana's Shadow at Southwell the time before, and the likely fast pace could be exactly the set-up she needs to show her best.

One And Gone is likely to make a bold bid for the rail and try to hang on, but he was put in his place by Wedonttelllies at Goodwood last time, and there is no reason to think the form will be reversed.

Wedonttelllies is unexposed under these conditions, as that was his first start at 5f and in cheekpieces, and he should go well if his low draw isn't a problem.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

Fortification wins the 5f handicap at York, with Naana's Shadow (right), Shes Got A Brother, Hanney Girl, Call Margot and Chairmanfourtimes in behind Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What they say

Adrian Keatley, trainer of Chairmanfourtimes

He badly needed his run at York and has come on a ton. He'll like the ground and I think the race should suit him being drawn up the middle. He'll appreciate a lot of cover early on and hopefully he can come home late. He's near the top of the weights, but usually that's for a reason and hopefully it's the case with him.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Temple Of Athena

She's in good fettle and will love the ground if it's on the soft side. She's a fast filly.



Richard Hughes, trainer of Wedonttelllies

He’s in great form and I think he can only get better running over five furlongs for the second time. I’m hoping the ground will be good as I don’t really know how he’ll handle soft.

Katie Scott, trainer of Naana’s Shadow

She's been spot on since York, and really since she came to the yard she's done nothing but please us. It would be a bit of a question mark if it was riding slower tomorrow. She’s got an okay draw and a top jockey on board.

Gemma Tutty, trainer of Call Margot

She came out of York well and the ground will be a little bit of an unknown. I always thought she’d be an Epsom filly given how quick they’ll go down the hill. Hopefully that will help her drop her head and relax, because that’s when we usually get the best from her. This race was always the plan after Southwell.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Coyy

He's in great form. He ran really well at Goodwood and he snuck into the bottom of the weights for this. He should give a good account of himself. He wouldn’t want it to go too heavy but it looks like it will be okay.

Reporting by Oliver Barnard

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