'This race will give us an idea where he stands' - Willie Mullins in search for Triumph Hurdle clues with Narciso Has

Narciso Has shot to the head of the JCB Triumph Hurdle market when storming 11 lengths clear over course and distance at Christmas and, with a similarly dominant performance at Leopardstown on Monday, he would probably be one of the leading Irish bankers at he Cheltenham Festival.

The last time the winner of the Grade 1 Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle followed up at Cheltenham was in 2022 when Vauban did the double, also trained by Willie Mullins, and there's been plenty of hype surrounding Narciso Has since he arrived at Closutton after landing a juvenile hurdle at Auteuil last April.

He reopposes the Gordon Elliott-trained Mange Tout , who beat him by two and three-quarter lengths in Grade 3 company at Fairyhouse in November and is 4lb better off at the weights.

However, Narciso Has still has decent prospects of reversing that form given Mange Tout had race-fitness on her side then, having scored at Down Royal earlier that month, while the runner-up was having his first run for Mullins after a long absence.

He made the anticipated improvement at Leopardstown over Christmas, when he was impressive under Danny Mullins in Grade 2 company, jumping well before surging clear of Adrienne.

He shaped like a strong stayer that day, so the heavy ground could be in his favour, although many punters will reckon the price discrepancy between him and Mange Tout is too big.

Mange Tout (right) beats Narciso Has at Fairyhouse in November Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

On her Irish debut at Down Royal, she showed an admirable attitude to win, given she was very keen for much of the race, and she settled far better in a hood at Leopardstown. The ground should not inconvenience her and this is a fascinating rematch, one likely to have a significant bearing on the Triumph Hurdle market.

Selma De Vary is having her first run for Mullins, having won once in five starts in France. Her winning effort at Auteuil in November was eye-catching as she showed a smart turn of foot to dart nine lengths clear. The form hasn't been advertised too well since, however, so it's hard to gauge what she's achieved compared with the top two in the market.

Bertutea looked very useful when making a winning debut for Mullins at Limerick in heavy ground, although it seemed an ordinary race.

Of Elliott's two other contenders, Barbizon makes some appeal. He was progressive on the Flat, reaching a rating of 101 in four starts, and looked an exciting recruit to hurdles when winning at Navan in November.

He was disappointing when well held in fourth behind Narciso Has last time, when he travelled well before weakening. He's better than that and it would be no surprise to see him outrun his odds.

Immediate Effect won well on his hurdling debut at Punchestown in December, but this is a huge step up and the ground is an unknown.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained North Shore ran an encouraging race on his hurdles debut in December to finish third behind Narciso Has. He will almost certainly step forward from that, so isn't without a chance.

Going report

It was testing conditions at Leopardstown on Sunday, but racing will take place on some much-needed fresh ground on Monday. The going remains heavy over hurdles, while it is soft to heavy on the chase track. Rain is not forecast until Monday night.

Speaking on Sunday, Leopardstown's clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said: "We're moving into a completely new hurdle course tomorrow with 12 yards of completely fresh ground. The going will remain heavy and similar to today in that it's loose and sloppy, which will be a benefit to everyone. We're moving to a fresh track on the chase course and moving the bends in, so two completely fresh tracks for tomorrow.

"It's heavy on the hurdle track, soft on the chase track. We've had a beautiful dry day today and it's a dry day tomorrow so we're looking forward to a great day's racing."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Barbizon, Immediate Effect and Mange Tout

Mange Tout is in great nick. We skipped Christmas purposely with her with this race in mind as she already had her two runs for us. She worked nicely during the week and impressed me at Fairyhouse, where she quickened twice. I do think Barbizon is a lot better than he showed last time, and Immediate Effect is a lovely young horse who did nothing wrong on his first start for us.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Bertutea, Narciso Has and Selma De Vary

Bertutea will be suited by the ground and this race will give us an idea where he stands in the juvenile ranks. Narciso Has won nicely over course and distance at Christmas and we've been very happy with him at home since. We expect him to improve again for that experience and we think he’ll run a big race. Selma De Vary is having her first run for us. She had plenty of experience over hurdles in France and shows us quite a bit at home. However, she will improve for this run and is one to keep an eye on for the rest of the season.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of North Shore

The ground is an unknown for him but we think he's more of a galloper than a sprinter, so we're hoping conditions will suit. He ran very well here at Christmas, but at the same time was no match for Narciso Has. It'll be very hard to turn the tables with him

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

