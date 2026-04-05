'This is a nice race for him' - can Transmission maintain his perfect Plumpton record in the Sussex National?

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This is a cracking renewal of the £65,000 marathon. It may be pure coincidence, of course, but the last nine winners have been aged seven or eight respectively.

Rivers Corner and Havaila both fit into that category, and possess all the ingredients to excel in this type of race.

The concern with Rivers Corner is his now inflated handicap mark after two wins in his last three starts, taking him to a career-high 130.

Havaila, less exposed in marathons, also competes off a career-high 125 following a Newbury romp over shorter. That did not look a strong race, and a 9lb rise might find him out.

The ten-year-old Planned Paradise arguably lines up in the best form of his life on the back of wide-margin successes in the North Wales National at Bangor and a 4m handicap chase at Hexham.

Consistency has not been his forte in the past but it would be foolish to ignore him in his current mood, even though there is a slight doubt about whether this sharper track will suit.

The worry about last year's winner Invincible Nao is that he bled last time when fourth at Sandown, but there is plenty to like about Transmission , who is unbeaten in two Plumpton starts over hurdles and was a commanding winner of the Edinburgh National on his latest outing.

Enjoy D'Allen , who represents the bang-in-form Neil King stable and is likely to go from the front, should not be underestimated, a comment which also applies to Sea Invasion .

It looks significant that Anthony Honeyball has waited for this valuable prize to step Sea Invasion up in trip. The eight-year-old boasts Plumpton form figures of 1211, certainly promises to stay well, and has a lovely racing weight of 10st 6lb.

Analysis by Richard Birch

Expect the unexpected with Transmission

You can expect something out of the ordinary when Transmission turns up at Plumpton.

Joe Anderson won the ride of the season on him at this course in 2024, when he clung on miraculously after a bad jumping mistake and had to do without irons for a fair way afterwards yet kept him going for a remarkable win.

Victory again looked unlikely for much of the way when he returned later that season, as the horse was under pressure from some way out, got racing only from the home turn and hung left yet still won.

Neil Mulholland: trainer of Transmission Credit: Harry Trump

Those were hurdle races and Transmission is a chaser now, a progressive stayer who won the Edinburgh National by an emphatic 12 lengths at Musselburgh last time.

He is 8lb higher in the handicap for that success but trainer Neil Mulholland said: "That's what happens when you win but this is a nice race for him. He is two from two at Plumpton and it's good prize-money.

"He ran a great race at Musselburgh, he's in really good form and he'll be suited by the ground and the track."

What they say

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Rivers Corner

He dug deep and won nicely in the long-distance race at Exeter last time, so he'll love the trip and he's pretty versatile ground-wise. He's creeping up in the weights all the time but he should be competitive.

Josh Moore, joint-trainer of Havaila and Invincible Nao

I think they've both got a big chance. I'm a bit concerned about the ground drying up for Invincible Nao but he won the race last year and Havaila was very impressive at Newbury last time.

Christian Williams, trainer of Planned Paradise

He's been great on his last two runs and he deserves to take his chance in a race with good prize-money. It's a very different track and I'm not sure how he'll handle it but you never know what a horse can do when it has got confidence and we'll roll the dice.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Unanswered Prayers

He's a bit of a character but he's capable and if you go back to the beginning of the season he was fifth at Cheltenham, beaten only two and three-quarter lengths, off a fair bit higher. He seems in good form.

Neil King, trainer of Enjoy D'Allen

He remains in very good form. He's won and finished second on his two runs at Plumpton this season and he'll love the trip and should run well for his amateur rider.

Reporting by David Carr

By Chris Cook

1. Favourite boy Beau is back

Tommie Beau , who has been described as the Front Runner's official favourite racehorse, is in the veteran stage and unlikely to reproduce the form he showed in 2024, but he's still an interesting contender for the BetGoodwin Sussex National (4.25). It is his first visit to Plumpton for more than two years and his form figures at the track are 011312. His rating has plummeted this winter and he's now 11lb below the rating he had when second in this race in 2024, when it was staged in January. Cheekpieces are now tried and his trainer Seamus Mullins has been among the winners recently, so a revived showing from the old boy is not out of the question.

2. Lyndon looks good for course specialist McLoughlin

Fairyhouse winners are especially important for Dermot McLoughlin, based close to the course, who saddled shock winners of the Irish Grand National in both 2021 and 2022. He doesn't have one for the big race this time, but his Barry Lyndon should be a contender in the following handicap chase (5.40). The eight-year-old won a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse in October and is only 5lb higher than when beating 15 rivals in a handicap hurdle there early last year. He was not given a hard time once his chance had gone in a Grade 3 at Thurles last month.

3. Make note of Butler runner

John Butler's yard continues in fine form, with three consecutive winners last week, and all three of his runners for the bank holiday action have chances. Kaaranah is the least obvious, but a lot of encouragement could be taken from the way he ran on from the back at Wolverhampton last time. The eight-year-old has been hard to win with, but the fitting of cheekpieces and the booking of David Egan, who has a good record for the yard, suggest a focused effort in Dunstall Park's 1m1½f handicap (5.55).

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